Advances in Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Plenary and Keynote Lectures of the 16th International Mass Sepctrometry Conference
Description
This volume contains contributions based on many of the Invited Lectures given at the 16th triennial International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC) in Edinburgh (September 2003) while the accompanying CD contains the Abstracts of all the accepted papers-Oral and Posters. Traditionally the IMSC has a strong emphasis on the fundamentals and new instrumentation of mass spectrometry and on instrumental developments, and this tradition has continued. There was, however, an equally strong emphasis in Edinburgh on key application areas in mass spectrometry like genomics, proteomics, metabonomics; drug metabolism and bioanalysis, discovery pharma, analysis in pharmaceutical development processes; environmental chemistry, food and nutrition, forensics, and engineering materials.
The Invited Lecturers are all international experts. Their articles not only summarise the current state of mass spectrometry in their own areas of expertise but also highlight the current hot topics in mass spectrometry. A must-have for all libraries as an up-to-date summary.
Key Features
- Presents a current summary of mass spectrometry.
- Covers both main mass spectrometric applications and developments.
- International group of contributors.
Readership
Mass spectrometrists in university departments, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, fine-chemical companies, major teaching hospitals. The book has a world-wide appeal.
Table of Contents
1.Prelims.
2.Drug discovery and development in the post-genome era.
3.Can we rationally design safer drugs?
4.Proteomics and Mass Spectrometry in Medicine.
- The Origin and the Future of Macromolecule Ionization by Laser Irradiation.
- Current Challenges in Proteomics: Mining Low Abundance Proteins and Expanding Protein Profiling Capacities.
- Occurrence and environmental behavior of chiral compounds: enantioselective processes and source apportioning.
- Noncovalent Biomolecule Complexes Both Large and Small.
9. AMS in Phytonutrition.
- Genotyping Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms by MALDI Mass Spectrometry.
- The role of mass spectrometry in Systems Biology: Data processing and identification strategies in metabolomics.
- The Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Method and its Application to Duplex Formation of Oligonucleotides and Aggregation of Proteins.
- A Tiered Approach to Metabolite Characterization Studies in Support of Drug Discovery.
- Recent Developments in Polymer Characterization using Mass Spectrometry.
- ICP-MS: Metals and much more.
- Some Experiments and Thoughts on Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization.
- Electrospray Mass Spectrometry of Gas Phase Macromolecular Complexes.
- Clinical applications of mass spectrometry.
- Mass Spectrometry: A Chemical-Biology Tool for Probing Enzymatic Systems.
- Development of Multi-turn Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers, ‘MULTUM Linear plus’ and ‘MULTUM II’.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 4th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930541
About the Series Volume Editor
Gareth Brenton
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wales Swansea, Swansea, UK
John Monaghan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Alison Ashcroft
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, Leeds, UK