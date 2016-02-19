Advances in Mass Spectrometry, Volume 12, Volume 12

Mass Spectrometers: Instrumentation (R.G. Cooks et al.). Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry: Technique Developments (A.G. Marshall, L. Schweikhard). Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry (R.E. March). Charge-Remote Fragmentations: Method, Mechanism and Applications (M.L. Gross). Reactions and Properties of Clusters (A.W. Castleman, Jr.). Multiphoton and Soft X-Ray Ionization Mass Spectrometry (U. Boesl et al.). Neutralization-Reionization Mass Spectrometry (F.W. McLafferty). Recent Applications of Mass Spectrometry in Forensic Toxicology (R.L. Foltz). Desorption Methods in Mass Spectrometry (B.U.R. Sundqvist). Advances in the Applications of Mass Spectrometry to Studies of Drug Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology (T.A. Baillie). Recent Developments in Applications of RRKM-QET (C. Lifshitz). The Chemistry of Gas-Phase Ions: A Theoretical Approach (L. Radom). Mass Spectrometry and the Environmental Sciences (R.A. Hites). The Present State and Utility of Ion Thermochemistry (J.L. Holmes). Gas-Phase Ion Chemistry Versus Solution Chemistry (M. Speranza). Continuous-Flow Fast Atom Bombardment: Recent Advances and Applications (R.M. Caprioli, M.J.-F. Suter). New Technologies for Small Sample Stable Isotope Measurement: Static Vacuum Gas Source Mass Spectrometry, Laser Probes, Ion Probes and Gas Chromatography - Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (C.T. Pillinger). Advances in Flowing Afterglow and Selected-Ion Flow Tube Techniques (R.R. Squires). Plasma Source Mass Spectrometry (G.M. Hieftje, L.A. Norman). Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry (K.G. Heumann). Progress in Mass Spectrometry of Nucleic Acid Constituents: Analysis of Xenobiotic Modifications and Measurement at High Mass (J.A. McCloskey, P.F. Crain). Studies of Ion Structures by Photodissociation (W.J. van der Hart). High Masses (T. Matsuo et al.). Dynamics of Ion/Molecule Reactions (R. Marx). Trends in Biochemical and Biomedical Applications of Mass Spectrometry (E. Gelpi). Quantitative Biomedical Mass Spectrometry (A.P. De Leenheer, L.M. Thienpont). High Temperature Studies (L.N. Sidorov). Analytical Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry: New Vistas Opened by Temperature-Resolved In-Source PYMS (J.J. Boon). Status of, and Developments in, Mass Spectrometry of Peptides and Proteins (P. Roepstorff, W.J. Richter). Chemometrics in Mass Spectrometry (K. Varmuza). Unimoleculr Reaction Mechanisms: The Role of Reactive Intermediates (H.-F. Grützmacher). Hyphenated Methods in Mass Spectrometry (J. van der Greef, W.M.A. Niessen). Titles and Authors of Presented Posters. Author Index.