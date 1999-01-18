Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261352, 9780080579580

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 35

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mark Young Paul Tyler Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080579580
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261352
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th January 1999
Page Count: 243
Table of Contents

S.S. Creasey and A.D. Rogers, Population Genetics of Bathyal and Abyssal Organisms.

T. Brey, Growth Performance and Mortality in Aquatic Macrobenthic Invertebrates. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index of Titles. Cumulative Index of Authors.

Description

Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail. Two recent thematic volumes, one on ocean biogeography and another on the biology of calanoid copepods, provide comprehensive reviews of these topics and include previously unpublished data. This volume contains two detailed reviews. The first discusses the population genetics of bathyal and abyssal organisms. The second covers growth performance and mortality in aquatic macrobenthic invertebrates.

Readership

Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mark Young Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Aberdeen, U.K.

Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

