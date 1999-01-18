Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
S.S. Creasey and A.D. Rogers, Population Genetics of Bathyal and Abyssal Organisms.
T. Brey, Growth Performance and Mortality in Aquatic Macrobenthic Invertebrates. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index of Titles. Cumulative Index of Authors.
Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail. Two recent thematic volumes, one on ocean biogeography and another on the biology of calanoid copepods, provide comprehensive reviews of these topics and include previously unpublished data. This volume contains two detailed reviews. The first discusses the population genetics of bathyal and abyssal organisms. The second covers growth performance and mortality in aquatic macrobenthic invertebrates.
Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.
- No. of pages:
- 243
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 18th January 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579580
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261352
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
Mark Young Serial Volume Editor
University of Aberdeen, U.K.
Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor
University of Southampton, U.K.
Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.