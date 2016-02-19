Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 84
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128217948
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 318
Description
Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 84, the latest release in a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography.
Key Features
- Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
- Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
- Presents materials that are widely used by managers, students and academic professionals in the marine sciences
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography
Details
