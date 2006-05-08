Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1) Biology and ecology of the hydrocoral Millepora on coral reefs John B. Lewis
2) The functional value of Caribbean coral reef, seagrass and mangrove habitats to ecosystem processes. Alastair R. Harborne, Peter J. Mumby, Fiorenza Micheli, Christopher T. Perry, Craig P. Dahlgren, Katherine E. Holmes and Daniel R. Brumbaugh
3) Southern Ocean Cephalopods
Martin A. Collins and Paul G. K. Rodhouse
4) Effects of shallow-water hydrothermal venting on biological communities of coastal marine ecosystems of the Western Pacific
V.G. Tarasov
Description
Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.
Key Features
- Includes over 55 tables of descriptive data
- Covers such topics as coral reefs, southern ocean cephalopods, seagrass and mangrove habitats, and much more
- 4 reviews authored by experts in their relevant fields of study
Readership
Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 8th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261512
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.
Craig Young Serial Volume Editor
Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.
Lee Fuiman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.