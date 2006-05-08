Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261512, 9780080463339

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Southward Craig Young Lee Fuiman
eBook ISBN: 9780080463339
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th May 2006
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
200.86
170.73
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
182.00
154.70
165.00
140.25
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1) Biology and ecology of the hydrocoral Millepora on coral reefs John B. Lewis

2) The functional value of Caribbean coral reef, seagrass and mangrove habitats to ecosystem processes. Alastair R. Harborne, Peter J. Mumby, Fiorenza Micheli, Christopher T. Perry, Craig P. Dahlgren, Katherine E. Holmes and Daniel R. Brumbaugh

3) Southern Ocean Cephalopods

Martin A. Collins and Paul G. K. Rodhouse

4) Effects of shallow-water hydrothermal venting on biological communities of coastal marine ecosystems of the Western Pacific

V.G. Tarasov

Description

Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.

Key Features

  • Includes over 55 tables of descriptive data
  • Covers such topics as coral reefs, southern ocean cephalopods, seagrass and mangrove habitats, and much more
  • 4 reviews authored by experts in their relevant fields of study

Readership

Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463339
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261512

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Craig Young Serial Volume Editor

Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.

Lee Fuiman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.