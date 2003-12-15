Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261451, 9780080915906

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 45

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject Index

Serial Editors: Alan Southward Paul Tyler Craig Young Lee Fuiman
eBook ISBN: 9780080915906
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261451
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th December 2003
Page Count: 318
Description

Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of Marine Biology since 1963. Volume 45 is a cumulative subject and taxonomic index volume, providing a ready guide to all research covered in volumes 20 - 44 of the series, including both eclectic and thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail, such as 'The Biochemical Ecology of Marine Fishes' and 'Molluscan Radiation'.

Key Features

  • Series Encompasses 40 Years of Coverage
  • Cumulative Subject and Taxonomic index for Series Volumes 20-44

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and oceanography

Details

About the Serial Editors

Alan Southward Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Paul Tyler Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

Craig Young Serial Editor

Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.

Lee Fuiman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.

