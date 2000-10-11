Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The "Exxon Valdez" Oil Spill in Alaska: Acute, Indirect and Chronic Effects on the Ecosystem, C.H. Peterson. Reproduction and Development of Marine Peracaridans, W.S. Johnson, M. Stevens and L. Watling. Remote Sensing of the Global Light-Fishing Fleet: An Analysis of Interactions with Oceanography, other Fisheries and Predators, P.G. Rodhouse, C.D. Elvidge and P.N. Trathan. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index.
Description
Volume 39 is a standard volume with reviews on three different topics: the effect of the Exxon Valdez oil spill on the Alaskan ecosystem, the reproduction and development of peracarida (abundant marine crustaceans), and remote sensing of the global light-fishing fleet.
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and oceanography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 319
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 11th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915852
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261390
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.
Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, U.K.
Craig Young Serial Volume Editor
Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.
Lee Fuiman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.