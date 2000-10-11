Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261390, 9780080915852

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Southward Paul Tyler Craig Young Lee Fuiman
eBook ISBN: 9780080915852
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261390
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2000
Page Count: 319
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
200.86
170.73
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The "Exxon Valdez" Oil Spill in Alaska: Acute, Indirect and Chronic Effects on the Ecosystem, C.H. Peterson. Reproduction and Development of Marine Peracaridans, W.S. Johnson, M. Stevens and L. Watling. Remote Sensing of the Global Light-Fishing Fleet: An Analysis of Interactions with Oceanography, other Fisheries and Predators, P.G. Rodhouse, C.D. Elvidge and P.N. Trathan. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 39 is a standard volume with reviews on three different topics: the effect of the Exxon Valdez oil spill on the Alaskan ecosystem, the reproduction and development of peracarida (abundant marine crustaceans), and remote sensing of the global light-fishing fleet.

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and oceanography.

Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915852
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261390

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

Craig Young Serial Volume Editor

Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.

Lee Fuiman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.