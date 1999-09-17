Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261376, 9780080579603

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Southward Paul Tyler Craig Young
eBook ISBN: 9780080579603
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 1999
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20300.00
17255.00
130.00
110.50
200.86
170.73
215.00
182.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
20300.00
17255.00
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

K.M. Bailey, T.J. Quinn II, P. Bentzen, and W.S. Grant, Population Structure and Dynamics of Walleye Pollock, Theragra chalcogramma.

E. His, R. Beiras and M.N.L. Seaman, The Assessment of Marine Pollution--Bioassays with Bivalve Embryos and Larvae. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

Walleye Pollock is one of the world's largest fisheries. In this volume, the first review describes the population biology of walleye Pollock including its life history, population dynamics, genetic structure, and metapopulation structure. The second review discusses pollutants and the marine environment using ecotoxicological bioassays with bivalve embryos and larvae. These tests ascertain the effects of pure chemicals and determine the quality of effluents, coastal waters, and sediments sampled in the field.

Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists an in-depth and up-to-date review on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail.

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579603
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261376

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

Craig Young Serial Volume Editor

Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.