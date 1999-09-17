Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 37
K.M. Bailey, T.J. Quinn II, P. Bentzen, and W.S. Grant, Population Structure and Dynamics of Walleye Pollock, Theragra chalcogramma.
E. His, R. Beiras and M.N.L. Seaman, The Assessment of Marine Pollution--Bioassays with Bivalve Embryos and Larvae. Subject Index. Author Index.
Walleye Pollock is one of the world's largest fisheries. In this volume, the first review describes the population biology of walleye Pollock including its life history, population dynamics, genetic structure, and metapopulation structure. The second review discusses pollutants and the marine environment using ecotoxicological bioassays with bivalve embryos and larvae. These tests ascertain the effects of pure chemicals and determine the quality of effluents, coastal waters, and sediments sampled in the field.
Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists an in-depth and up-to-date review on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail.
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.
260
English
© Academic Press 1999
17th September 1999
Academic Press
9780080579603
9780120261376
Alan Southward
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.
Paul Tyler
University of Southampton, U.K.
Craig Young
Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.
Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.