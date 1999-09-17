Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 37

Walleye Pollock is one of the world's largest fisheries. In this volume, the first review describes the population biology of walleye Pollock including its life history, population dynamics, genetic structure, and metapopulation structure. The second review discusses pollutants and the marine environment using ecotoxicological bioassays with bivalve embryos and larvae. These tests ascertain the effects of pure chemicals and determine the quality of effluents, coastal waters, and sediments sampled in the field.

Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists an in-depth and up-to-date review on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail.