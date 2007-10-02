Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 53
1st Edition
Series Editors: D.W. Sims
eBook ISBN: 9780080553696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2007
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents
- The evolutionary ecology of offspring size in marine invertebrates
- An evaluation of the effects of conservation and fishery enhancement hatcheries on wild populations of salmon
- The social structure and strategies of delphinids: An ecological perspective
Description
Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by David W. Sims (Marine Biological Association, UK), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods and Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries.
Key Features
- New information on the offspring size in marine invertebrates
- Discusses important information on the social structure and strategies of delphinids
- More than 250 pages of the latest discoveries in marine science
Readership
Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 2nd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741196
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
D.W. Sims Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.