Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741196, 9780080553696

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 53

1st Edition

Series Editors: D.W. Sims
eBook ISBN: 9780080553696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2007
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

  1. The evolutionary ecology of offspring size in marine invertebrates
  2. An evaluation of the effects of conservation and fishery enhancement hatcheries on wild populations of salmon
  3. The social structure and strategies of delphinids: An ecological perspective

Description

Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by David W. Sims (Marine Biological Association, UK), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods and Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries.

Key Features

  • New information on the offspring size in marine invertebrates
  • Discusses important information on the social structure and strategies of delphinids
  • More than 250 pages of the latest discoveries in marine science

Readership

Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080553696
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741196

About the Series Editors

D.W. Sims Series Editor

Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK

