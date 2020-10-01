COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224786

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Charles Sheppard
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128224786
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

1. Marine Environmental DNA: Approaches, Applications, and Opportunities
Jeff A. Eble
2. The Biology and Ecology of the Banana Prawns Penaeus merguiensis De Man and P. indicus H. Milne Edwards
David John Vance

Description

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 86, the latest release in a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography.

Key Features

  • Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
  • Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
  • Presents materials that are widely used by managers, students and academic professionals in the marine sciences

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

About the Serial Editor

Charles Sheppard

Professor Charles Sheppard holds a half-time position of Professor in the School of Life Sciences at The University of Warwick, UK. The remainder of his time he works for a range of UN , Governmental and aid agencies in tropical marine and coastal development issues. He advises several governments on marine and coastal management and science, including the UK Government on its tropical Overseas Territories. He has organised and led the scientific input to the 2010 creation of the world's largest fully protected marine researce, in the Chagos archipelago, Indian Ocean, where a lot of his research has been focussed. The other main geographical area of research is the Arabian region. PhD University of Durham 1976.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Life Sciences, The University of Warwick, UK

