Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151037, 9780128151044

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 80

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Sheppard
eBook ISBN: 9780128151044
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 123
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
216.32
183.87
144.00
122.40
139.00
118.15
201.00
170.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
139.00
118.15
201.00
170.85
144.00
122.40
281.77
239.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapters in this volume to include:

Parasites and Pathogens in Seabirds: effects and wider ecological implications - Jennifer Provencher

Progress in Marine Genomics and Bioinformatics - Bry Wilson

Coral communities and drivers of their distribution on the high-latitude coral reefs of South Africa - Mike Schleyer

Description

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 80, the latest release in a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography.

Key Features

  • Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
  • Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
  • Presents materials that are widely used by managers, students and academic professionals in the marine sciences

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

Details

No. of pages:
123
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128151044
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151037

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Charles Sheppard Editor

Professor Charles Sheppard holds a half-time position of Professor in the School of Life Sciences at The University of Warwick, UK. The remainder of his time he works for a range of UN , Governmental and aid agencies in tropical marine and coastal development issues. He advises several governments on marine and coastal management and science, including the UK Government on its tropical Overseas Territories. He has organised and led the scientific input to the 2010 creation of the world's largest fully protected marine researce, in the Chagos archipelago, Indian Ocean, where a lot of his research has been focussed. The other main geographical area of research is the Arabian region. PhD University of Durham 1976.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Life Sciences, The University of Warwick, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.