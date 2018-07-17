Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A Review of Patterns of Multiple Paternity Across Sea Turtle Rookeries
Patricia L.M. Lee, Gail Schofield, Rebecca I. Haughey, Antonios D. Mazaris and Graeme C. Hays
2. Potential Impacts of Offshore Oil and Gas Activities on Deep-Sea Sponges and the Habitats They Form
Johanne Vad, Georgios Kazanidis, Lea-Anne Henry, Daniel O.B. Jones, Ole S. Tendal, Sabine Christiansen, Theodore B. Henry and John Murray Roberts
3. Mediterranean bioconstructions along the Italian coast
Gianmarco Ingrosso, Marco Abbiati, Fabio Badalamenti, Giorgio Bavestrello, Genuario Belmonte, Rita Cannas, Lisandro Benedetti-Cecchi, Marco Bertolino, Stanislao Bevilacqua, Carlo Nike Bianchi, Marzia Bo, Elisa Boscari, Frine Cardone, Riccardo Cattaneo-Vietti, Alessandro Cau, Carlo Cerrano, Renato Chemello, Giovanni Chimienti, Leonardo Congiu, Giuseppe Corriero, Federica Costantini, Francesco De Leo, Luigia Donnarumma, Annalisa Falace, Simonetta Fraschetti, Adriana Giangrande, Maria Flavia Gravina, Giuseppe Guarnieri, Francesco Mastrototaro, Marco Milazzo, Carla Morri, Luigi Musco, Laura Pezzolesi, Stefano Piraino, Fiorella Prada, Massimo Ponti, Fabio Rindi, Giovanni Fulvio Russo, Roberto Sandulli, Adriana Villamor, Lorenzo Zane and Ferdinando Boero
4. The Biology of Seamounts: 25 Years on
Alex D. Rogers
Description
Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 79, the latest release in a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography. This latest release includes a review of patterns of multiple paternity across sea turtle rookeries, parasites and pathogens in seabirds, progress in marine genomics and bioinformatics, the rise of sea turtle research and conservation, and the potential impacts of offshore oil and gas activities on deep-sea sponges and the habitats they form.
- 252
- English
- © Academic Press 2018
- 17th July 2018
- Academic Press
- 9780128151020
- 9780128151013
About the Serial Editors
Charles Sheppard Serial Editor
Professor Charles Sheppard holds a half-time position of Professor in the School of Life Sciences at The University of Warwick, UK. The remainder of his time he works for a range of UN , Governmental and aid agencies in tropical marine and coastal development issues. He advises several governments on marine and coastal management and science, including the UK Government on its tropical Overseas Territories. He has organised and led the scientific input to the 2010 creation of the world's largest fully protected marine researce, in the Chagos archipelago, Indian Ocean, where a lot of his research has been focussed. The other main geographical area of research is the Arabian region. PhD University of Durham 1976.
School of Life Sciences, The University of Warwick, UK