Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 14
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Frederick Russell Maurice Yonge
eBook ISBN: 9780080579375
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 1976
Page Count: 496
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 14th December 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579375
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Russell Serial Editor
Maurice Yonge Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Edinburgh, Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.