Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 10
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Frederick Russell Maurice Yonge
eBook ISBN: 9780080579337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 1972
Page Count: 558
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 8th November 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579337
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Russell Serial Editor
Maurice Yonge Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Edinburgh, Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.