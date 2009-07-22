Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Endogenous and Exogenous Control of Gametogenesis and Spawning in Echinoderms
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Terminology
Brief Overview of Reproductive Features
2. Gametogenesis
General Note
Correlation with Exogenous Factors
Endogenous Mediation
3. Spawning
General Note
Correlation with Exogenous Factors
Evidence from Spatial and Inter-Annual Variation
Endogenous Mediation
4. Discussion
Methodological Considerations
Insights from the Deep Sea
Emerging Trends and Future Research
Appendix
Description
Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Annie Mercier Serial Volume Editor
Annie Mercier is leading a research program focused on fundamental and applied aspects of benthic invertebrate ecology at the Department of Ocean Sciences of Memorial University (Canada). Her specific areas of expertise include: 1) chronobiology and phenology, centered on the drivers of gamete release, larval development, settlement, growth and activity cycles; 2) evolutionary ecology, chiefly offspring size and dispersal of marine organisms with complex life histories; 3) biology/conservation of ecologically and commercially important marine species, including the study of deep-sea corals as biogenic habitats and the management and conservation of sea cucumbers. To date, she has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and technical papers, and she has co-edited 2 scientific books.
Prior to her faculty position at Memorial University, Annie Mercier was conducting research in the Indo-Pacific islands. As echinoderm specialists, she and her husband Jean-François Hamel worked with international organizations (FAO, IUCN, CITES) and foreign institutions on a number of issues related to the so called “sea cucumber crisis.” Their work on the fundamental biology and reproductive habits of key commercial sea cucumbers in the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands, Ecuador, Brazil and Mexico has facilitated the development of aquaculture programs. Collaborations have been established with researchers and laboratories in these and other countries and, to this day, they continue to work on sea cucumber ecology and management in Canada and abroad.
Aside from being passionate scientists and fierce advocates of marine resources conservation, the husband and wife team have developed a solid reputation as writers-photographers. Their abundantly illustrated articles on wildlife, diving, aquarium hobby, travel destinations and environmental issues have been published in dozens of magazines around the world. They also write popular books and are periodically involved in the production of film documentaries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Ocean Sciences Centre, Memorial University, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Jean-Francois Hamel Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher/Consultant, Society for the Exploration and Valuing of the Environment (SEVE), Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada