Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261277, 9780080579504

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: W. Dall J. Hill P. Rothlisberg D.J. Sharples John Blaxter Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080579504
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1990
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Morphology. Taxonomy. Zoogeography and Evolution. Physiology. Moulting and Growth. Reproduction. Life Histories. Food and Feeding. Behavioural Responses to the Environment. Predation on Penaeids. Parasites. Index.

Description

This authoritative review will be valuable reference for marine biologists, ecologists, and taxonomists. It is also an essential handbook for the penaeid fisheries biologist or aquaculturist and is a prerequisite for the rational exploitation and cultivation of penaeids.Although penaeids are a large and diverse decapod group which have been exploited commercially in both fisheries and aquaculture for hundreds of years, no comprehensive review of their biology has never been written. The group's commercial importance has led to an unbalanced literature, dominated by the fisheries and aquaculture aspects of the genus Penaeus, often without an appreciation of their underlying biology.This review adopts a multidisciplinary approach to give a comprehensive and up-to-date account of morphology, taxonomy (including larvae), zoogeography, physiology, reproduction, feeding, growth, behaviour, and life histories. Chapters discussing the parasites of, and predation on penaeids, are also included. So much new material is presented that the book is more than just a review of the existing literature. In synthesising the published information across this diverse family, it puts the commercially important species and genera into a larger perspective, pointing to deficiencies in our understanding and creating a framework for areas of future research.

Readership

Marine biologists, ecologists, fishery managers, and biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579504

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

W. Dall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Laboratories

J. Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Laboratories

P. Rothlisberg Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Research, Cleveland, Australia

D.J. Sharples Serial Editor

John Blaxter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Alan Southward Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.