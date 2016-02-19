Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261307, 9780080579535

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Blaxter Bruce Douglas
eBook ISBN: 9780080579535
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 1994
Page Count: 361
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
200.86
170.73
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
182.00
154.70
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M. Vincx, B.J. Bett, A. Dinet, T. Ferrero, A.J. Gooday, P.J.D. Lambshead, O. Pfannkuche, T. Soltwedel, and A. VanReusel, Meiobenthos of the Deep Northeast Atlantic.

A.C. Brown and F.J. Odendaal, The Biology of Oniseid Isopoda of the Genus Tylos.

D.A. Ritz, Social Aggregation in Pelagic Invertebrates.

A. Ferron and W.C. Leggett, An Appraisal of Condition Measures for Marine Fish Larvae.

A.D. Rogers, The Biology of Seamounts. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index of Titles. Index of Titles. Cumulative Index of Authors.

Description

Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date reviews on marine biology
  • Particular focus on plankton, fisheries, and crustacea

Readership

Marine and fishery biologists; ecologists.

Details

No. of pages:
361
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579535
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261307

Reviews

"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." --THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Blaxter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Bruce Douglas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.