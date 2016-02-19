Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Vincx, B.J. Bett, A. Dinet, T. Ferrero, A.J. Gooday, P.J.D. Lambshead, O. Pfannkuche, T. Soltwedel, and A. VanReusel, Meiobenthos of the Deep Northeast Atlantic.
A.C. Brown and F.J. Odendaal, The Biology of Oniseid Isopoda of the Genus Tylos.
D.A. Ritz, Social Aggregation in Pelagic Invertebrates.
A. Ferron and W.C. Leggett, An Appraisal of Condition Measures for Marine Fish Larvae.
A.D. Rogers, The Biology of Seamounts. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index of Titles. Index of Titles. Cumulative Index of Authors.
Description
Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.
Key Features
- Up-to-date reviews on marine biology
- Particular focus on plankton, fisheries, and crustacea
Readership
Marine and fishery biologists; ecologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 361
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 14th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261307
Reviews
"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." --THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Blaxter Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland
Bruce Douglas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.