Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261260, 9780080579498

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John H S Blaxter Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080579498
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

T. Haug, Biology of the Atlantic Halibut. E. Kjorsvik, A.M. Jensen, and I. Holmefjord, Egg Quality in Fishes. J.D. Neilson and R.I. Perry, Diel Vertical Migrations of Marine Fishes: An Obligate or Facultative Process? B.J. Burd, A. Nemec, and R.O. Brinkhurst, The Development and Application of Analytical Methods in Benthic Marine Infaunal Studies. Index.

Description

Volume 26 of this important series will be of particular interest to fish biologists. Haug's review of Atlantic halibut presents a complete summary of this important species both as a subject of a pelagic fishery and a developing aquaculture industry. Kjorsvik and his colleagues focus on the importance of egg quality for the mass production of fish fry. They point to a number of characters that may be indicative of egg quality and which may help to assess their likelihood of producing good fry.Neilson and Perry review the studies of diel movements in fish and conclude that they are often facultative in nature. The implications for fish sampling are discussed.Finally, Burd and Nemec examine the development of practical approaches towards the methods of analyzing benthic infauna, pointing out the assumptions and limitations of each.

Readership

Marine biologists, ecologists, and fishery biologists.

Details

Reviews

@qu:Each of these reviews is complete within its topic. @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

John H S Blaxter Serial Editor

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Alan Southward Serial Editor

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

