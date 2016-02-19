Advances in Magnetohydrodynamics is a collection of papers that deals with the MHD process such as the fundamental properties of gases passing through magnetic fields, estimates of performance of different MHD systems, and pilot plant investigations. One paper investigates the role that both electrons and positive ions play in the processes occurring in an MHD generator during the braking of the gas stream. Another paper discusses the motion of a partially ionized gas through a magnetic field by considering the macroscopic equations of motion of the individual component gases consisting of neutrals, ions, and electrons. A high electron temperature can occur under conditions of low pressure and high acceleration (rapid expansion) of flowing plasma, such as can happen in forms of magnetoplasmadynamic electrical power generator. One paper examines any occurrence and effects of electron temperature (which is higher than the gas temperature) on ionization, electrical conductivity, and on ion-electron recombination process under these conditions. The paper concludes that the elevated electron temperature effect is not significant in practical devices such as those found in the d.c. transverse magnetic field arrangement of an electrical power generator. The collection can prove useful for mathematicians, students, or professors in advanced mathematics or physics. Engineers or technicians interested in power generation and regulation will find the collection valuable.