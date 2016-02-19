Advances in Magnetohydrodynamics
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Colloquium Organized by the Department of Fuel Technology and Chemical Engineering at Sheffield University, October 1961
Description
Advances in Magnetohydrodynamics is a collection of papers that deals with the MHD process such as the fundamental properties of gases passing through magnetic fields, estimates of performance of different MHD systems, and pilot plant investigations. One paper investigates the role that both electrons and positive ions play in the processes occurring in an MHD generator during the braking of the gas stream. Another paper discusses the motion of a partially ionized gas through a magnetic field by considering the macroscopic equations of motion of the individual component gases consisting of neutrals, ions, and electrons. A high electron temperature can occur under conditions of low pressure and high acceleration (rapid expansion) of flowing plasma, such as can happen in forms of magnetoplasmadynamic electrical power generator. One paper examines any occurrence and effects of electron temperature (which is higher than the gas temperature) on ionization, electrical conductivity, and on ion-electron recombination process under these conditions. The paper concludes that the elevated electron temperature effect is not significant in practical devices such as those found in the d.c. transverse magnetic field arrangement of an electrical power generator. The collection can prove useful for mathematicians, students, or professors in advanced mathematics or physics. Engineers or technicians interested in power generation and regulation will find the collection valuable.
Table of Contents
List of Symbols
Introduction
Section 1
1 Gas Braking Processes in MHD-Type Electric Generators
2 Some Aspects of the Theory of MHD Generation of Electricity
3 Electron Temperature in the Rapid Expansion of a Plasma Flow
4 Electrical Conductivity of Flames Seeded with Large Concentrations of Sodium, Barium and Strontium
5 Initial Experiments in the Electrically Driven 2 cm Shock Tube
Section 2
6 The Influence of Thermal Ionization processes on the Design of a Fossil Fuelled MHD Power Generator
7 Optimum Mach Number in the Direct Current MHD Generator
8 The Constant Temperature MHD Generator
9 A Magnetoplasmadynamic Power Generation Experiment
10 The Mercury Closed-Cycle Experiment
Section 3
11 A.C. Generation
12 Experiments with a Magnetohydrodynamic Fuel Oil Rig
13 Developments in the Magnetohydrodynamic Generation of Electricity in the United States of America
14 The Steps Necessary on a National Basis to Produce a Practical
Index
