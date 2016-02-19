Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 9
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 9 describes the magnetic resonance in split constants and dipolar relaxation. This book discusses the temperature-dependent splitting constants in the ESR spectra of organic free radicals; temperature-dependent splittings in ion pairs; and magnetic resonance induced by electrons. The electron impact excitation of atoms and molecules; intramolecular dipolar relaxation in multi-spin systems; and dipolar cross-correlation problem are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the NMR studies of molecules oriented in thermotropic liquid crystals and diffusion coefficients of the molecules dissolved in liquid crystals. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers interested in split constants and dipolar relaxation.
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Temperature-Dependent Splitting Constants in the ESR Spectra of Organic Free Radicals
I. Introduction
II. Temperature-Dependent Splittings of Protons
III. Temperature-Dependent Splittings of Other Nuclei
IV. Temperature-Dependent Splittings in Ion Pairs
V. Conclusion
Magnetic Resonance Induced by Electrons: Studies of the Simplest Atomic and Molecular Systems
I. Introduction
II. Electron Impact Excitation: Atoms and Molecules
III. Magnetic Resonance Methods
IV. Detection
V. The Hamiltonian
VI. One-Electron Atoms
VII. The Helium Atom
VIII. Other Atoms
IX. The Hydrogen and Deuterium Molecules
X. The He2 Molecule
XI. Heavier Molecules
XII. Conclusion
Intramolecular Dipolar Relaxation in Multispin
I. Introduction
II. The Dipolar Cross-Correlation Problem
III. Mathematical Treatment of Multispin Relaxation
IV. The Dipolar Correlation Function
V. Relaxation Equations for Systems Composed of Two, Three, and Four Equivalent Nuclei
VI. Relaxation Equations for Systems Composed of Two, Three, and Four Nonequivalent Nuclei
VII. Hybrid Spin Systems
VIII. Other Multispin Systems
IX. Effects of Multispin Correlations in the Presence of Secondary Saturating Fields
X. Summary
Appendix A
Appendix Β
Summary of Notation
Note Added in Proof
NMR Studies of Molecules Oriented in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Basic Theory
III. Experimental Details
IV. Spectral Analysis
V. Factors Limiting the Precision of the Derived Information
VI. Orientation of the Solute Molecules
VII. Shielding Anisotropics
VIII. Studies in a Smectic Phase
IX. Diffusion Coefficients of the Molecules Dissolved in Liquid Crystals
X. Intramolecular Motion
XI. Inorganic Complexes
XII. Compounds Studied and Information Derived
Appendix A: Compounds Investigated in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals and Reported Earlier
Appendix B: Liquid Crystal Solvents Used
Appendix C: Additional Literature
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281551