Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Editors: John Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9780323155359
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 336
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance focuses on the interdisciplinary field of magnetic resonance. Comprised of four chapters, this book discusses collective atomic motions in crystals as studied by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and elaborates Mori's formalism as applied to the spin relaxation theory. It also discusses chemically induced dynamic nuclear polarization, magnetic shielding, and magnetic susceptibility. Students and physicists looking for a comprehensive source on magnetic resonance will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
NMR Studies of Collective Atomic Motion Near Ferroelectric Phase Transitions
I. Introduction
II. KH2PO4 - Type Crystals: Structure and Properties
III. Introduction to Deuteron NMR Studies
IV. Relaxation Time Studies of Critical Fluctuations Near Tc
V. The Heavy Atom Spectrum
VI. Concluding Comments
Appendix A. Biased Ising Spin Model for Deuteron Motion
Appendix B. Collective Coordinates and the Fluctuation Dissipation Theorem
Appendix C Ising Model Susceptibility
Spin Relaxation Theory in Terms of Mori's Formalism
I. Introduction
II. Bloch Equations
III. Molecular Considerations
IV. Mori's Theory
V. Simple Spin Resonance. One Variable
VI. Nuclear Hyperfine Interaction
VII. Spin Exchange
VIII. Diffusion Constants
Appendix A. Derivation of Mori Relations
Appendix Β
Appendix C
Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Theory of CIDNP
IV. The Characteristics of CIDNP Spectra
V. CIDNP Generated from Biradicals
VI. Outlook
Magnetic Shielding and Susceptibility Anisotropies
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Models for Shielding and Susceptibility
III. Nuclear Magnetic Shielding Anisotropies
IV. Magnetic Susceptibility Anisotropies
V. Correlations and Comparisons
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155359
About the Editor
John Waugh
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.