Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255078, 9780323155359

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

Editors: John Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9780323155359
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 336
Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance focuses on the interdisciplinary field of magnetic resonance. Comprised of four chapters, this book discusses collective atomic motions in crystals as studied by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and elaborates Mori's formalism as applied to the spin relaxation theory. It also discusses chemically induced dynamic nuclear polarization, magnetic shielding, and magnetic susceptibility. Students and physicists looking for a comprehensive source on magnetic resonance will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

NMR Studies of Collective Atomic Motion Near Ferroelectric Phase Transitions

I. Introduction

II. KH2PO4 - Type Crystals: Structure and Properties

III. Introduction to Deuteron NMR Studies

IV. Relaxation Time Studies of Critical Fluctuations Near Tc

V. The Heavy Atom Spectrum

VI. Concluding Comments

Appendix A. Biased Ising Spin Model for Deuteron Motion

Appendix B. Collective Coordinates and the Fluctuation Dissipation Theorem

Appendix C Ising Model Susceptibility

Spin Relaxation Theory in Terms of Mori's Formalism

I. Introduction

II. Bloch Equations

III. Molecular Considerations

IV. Mori's Theory

V. Simple Spin Resonance. One Variable

VI. Nuclear Hyperfine Interaction

VII. Spin Exchange

VIII. Diffusion Constants

Appendix A. Derivation of Mori Relations

Appendix Β

Appendix C

Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Theory of CIDNP

IV. The Characteristics of CIDNP Spectra

V. CIDNP Generated from Biradicals

VI. Outlook

Magnetic Shielding and Susceptibility Anisotropies

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Models for Shielding and Susceptibility

III. Nuclear Magnetic Shielding Anisotropies

IV. Magnetic Susceptibility Anisotropies

V. Correlations and Comparisons

Subject Index

About the Editor

John Waugh

