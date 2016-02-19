Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 5 deals with the interpretation of ESR spectra and provides descriptions of experimental apparatus. This book discusses the halogen hyperfine interactions; organic radicals in single crystals; pulsed-Fourier-transform nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer; and inhomogenizer and decoupler. The spectrometers for multiple-pulse NMR; weak collision theory of relaxation in the rotating frame; and spin Hamiltonian for the electron spin resonance of irradiated organic single crystals are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the NMR in helium three and magnetic susceptibility measurements. This publication is valuable to physics and chemistry students, including those interested in ESR spectra in irradiated single crystals.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Halogen Hyperfine Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Gas Phase Studies
III. Organic Radicals in Solution
IV. Organic Radicals in Single Crystals
V. Inorganic Radicals
VI. Halogen Superhyperfine Structure
Pulsed-Fourier-Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer
I. Introduction
II. General Outline
III. Frequency Synthesis
IV. Transmitters
V. Locking System
VI. Dual Receiver
VII. Audio Conversion
VIII. Control Circuits
IX. Inhomogenizer and Decoupler
X. Computer Analysis
XI. Engineering Details
XII. Operation
XIII. Future Expansion
XIV. Performance
Spectrometers for Multiple-Pulse NMR
I. Introduction
II. Spectrometer Design and Construction
III. Operation
Note Added in Proof
NMR and Ultraslow Motions
I. Introduction
II. Strong Collision Theory of Low Field Relaxation and Ultraslow Motions
III. Weak Collision Theory of Relaxation in the Rotating Frame
IV. Experimental Techniques
V. Experimental Results
Appendix: Calculation of <Hd0,0> in a Powder
Solving the Spin Hamiltonian for the Electron Spin Resonance of Irradiated Organic Single Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Secular Equation
III. Anisotropic Hyperfine Interaction
IV. Anisotropic g-Factor
V. Angular Dependence of Experimental Spectra
VI. Geometrical Representation of the g-Factor Tensor
VII. Other Interactions
VIII. Other Experimental Techniques
IX. Conclusions
Appendix
NMR in Helium Three
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements
III. Relaxation in Liquid Helium Three
IV. Relaxation in Solid Helium Three
V. Effects of 4He Impurity
VI. Conclusion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281537