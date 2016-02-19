Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255054, 9781483281537

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: John S. Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9781483281537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 5 deals with the interpretation of ESR spectra and provides descriptions of experimental apparatus. This book discusses the halogen hyperfine interactions; organic radicals in single crystals; pulsed-Fourier-transform nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer; and inhomogenizer and decoupler. The spectrometers for multiple-pulse NMR; weak collision theory of relaxation in the rotating frame; and spin Hamiltonian for the electron spin resonance of irradiated organic single crystals are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the NMR in helium three and magnetic susceptibility measurements. This publication is valuable to physics and chemistry students, including those interested in ESR spectra in irradiated single crystals.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Halogen Hyperfine Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Gas Phase Studies

III. Organic Radicals in Solution

IV. Organic Radicals in Single Crystals

V. Inorganic Radicals

VI. Halogen Superhyperfine Structure

Pulsed-Fourier-Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer

I. Introduction

II. General Outline

III. Frequency Synthesis

IV. Transmitters

V. Locking System

VI. Dual Receiver

VII. Audio Conversion

VIII. Control Circuits

IX. Inhomogenizer and Decoupler

X. Computer Analysis

XI. Engineering Details

XII. Operation

XIII. Future Expansion

XIV. Performance

Spectrometers for Multiple-Pulse NMR

I. Introduction

II. Spectrometer Design and Construction

III. Operation

Note Added in Proof

NMR and Ultraslow Motions

I. Introduction

II. Strong Collision Theory of Low Field Relaxation and Ultraslow Motions

III. Weak Collision Theory of Relaxation in the Rotating Frame

IV. Experimental Techniques

V. Experimental Results

Appendix: Calculation of <Hd0,0> in a Powder

Solving the Spin Hamiltonian for the Electron Spin Resonance of Irradiated Organic Single Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Secular Equation

III. Anisotropic Hyperfine Interaction

IV. Anisotropic g-Factor

V. Angular Dependence of Experimental Spectra

VI. Geometrical Representation of the g-Factor Tensor

VII. Other Interactions

VIII. Other Experimental Techniques

IX. Conclusions

Appendix

NMR in Helium Three

I. Introduction

II. Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements

III. Relaxation in Liquid Helium Three

IV. Relaxation in Solid Helium Three

V. Effects of 4He Impurity

VI. Conclusion

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281537

About the Editor

John S. Waugh

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.