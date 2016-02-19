Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 4 deals with the relaxation, irradiation, and other dynamical effects that is specific to systems having resolved structure in their magnetic resonance spectra. This book discusses the anisotropic rotation of molecules in liquids by NMR quadrupolar relaxation; rotational diffusion constants; alternating linewidth effect; and theoretical formulations of the problem. The line shapes in high-resolution NMR; matrix representations of the equations of motion; matrix representations of the equations of motion; and intramolecular hydrogen bonds are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the nuclear spin relaxation by double resonance and methods of solution of the density matrix equations. This publication is valuable to physics and chemistry students, including those interested in magnetic resonance.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Study of Anisotropic Rotation of Molecules in Liquids by NMR Quadrupolar Relaxation
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Reorientation in Liquids
III. The Rotational Diffusion Constants
IV. Quadrupolar Relaxation and Rotational Diffusion
V. Application of Quadrupolar Relaxation to the Study of Anisotropic Rotational Diffusion
VI. Experimental Studies
VII. Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B
The Alternating Linewidth Effect
I. Introduction
II. The General Model
III. Theoretical Formulations of the Problem
IV. Applications
V. Conclusion
Appendix. A Computer Program Using the Modified Bloch Equations
Addendum
Line Shapes in High-Resolution NMR
I. Introduction
II. The Density Matrix. Equations of Motion
III. Matrix Representations of the Equations of Motion
IV. The Relaxation Matrix Γ
V. Steady State Solutions of the Equations of Motion
VI. The Slow Passage Spectrum
VII. On the Selection of Basis for the Matrix Representations
VIII. Incorporation of Chemical Exchange
IX. Applications to a Two-Spin System
X. Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B
Analysis of Hydrogen Bonding and Related Association Equilibria by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Self-Association in Nonassociating Solvents
III. Thermodynamic Parameters for Self-Association
IV. Intramolecular Hydrogen Bonds
V. Donor-Acceptor Interactions between Unlike Molecules
VI. Contributions of NMR to Hydrogen Bonding Studies
Nuclear Spin Relaxation by Double Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Density Matrix Theory of Double Resonance
III. Methods of Solution of the Density Matrix Equations
IV. Application to Specific Examples
V. Conclusion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281513