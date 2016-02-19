Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
The Waugh Symposium
Advances in Magnetic Resonance: The Waugh Symposium, Volume 14 is a collection of manuscripts presented at the 1989 symposium on “High Resolution NMR in Solids”, held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The contributors provide 20- to 30-page articles consistent with AMR’s traditional emphasis on quantitative analysis of NMR techniques. Organized into 13 chapters, this book discusses the principles triple-quantum filtered two-dimensional exchange spectroscopy and its application in the measurement of cross correlation between pairs of dipole-dipole interactions. It then describes alternative ways of using fictitious spin in pulsed nuclear quadrupole resonance or NMR. General topics on the application of optical spectroscopy; the saturation of spin-spin energy by slow continuous bulk rotation; the frequency-switched Lee-Goldburg pulse cycle; and high-resolution proton NMR in solid systems are also explored. A chapter examines an entirely different view of spin dynamics in the presence of radio-frequency fields. This book also deals with the theoretical background and application of solid-state and zero-field NMR spectroscopies to structure determination. Lastly, the utilization of the Floquet formalism in the design of broadband propagators in two-level systems and the two classes of novel NMR phenomena related to the symmetrization postulate are discussed. Analytical and quantum chemists, physicists, biochemists, and materials science researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Measurement of Dipole-Dipole Cross Correlation by Triple-Quantum Filtered Two-Dimensional Exchange Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Transition Probabilities
III. Triple-Quantum Filtered NOESY
IV. Zero-Quantum Coherences
V. Conclusions
References
Assessment and Optimization of Pulse Sequences for Homonuclear Isotropic Mixing
I. Introduction
II. Simulation of Homonuclear Coherence Transfer
III. Assessment of Pulse Sequences Used for Isotropic Mixing
IV. Optimization of Pulse Sequences
V. Conclusions
References
Spin-½ Description of Spins 3⁄2
I. Introduction
II. General Formalism
III. Application: Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance in Zero Field
IV. Application: Nuclear Magnetic Decay in High Field
References
Optical Pumping Measurements of Nuclear Cross Relaxation and Electric Doublets
I. Introduction
II. Level Repulsion Effect
III. Spectroscopy of Symmetry Broken Electric Doublets—Stark Modulated Optical Pumping Method
IV. Surface Detection of Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance/Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Single Crystal
References
Spin Relaxation and Saturation in Solids by Quasiadiabatic Transformations
I. Introduction
II. Outline of the New Method
III. Smoothly Changing Hamiltonian
IV. Fluctuating and Wandering Hamiltonians with Short Correlation Times
V. Infrequent Atomic Jumps
References
Frequency-Switched Lee-Goldburg Sequences in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Results
III. Simulations
IV. Apparatus
V. Conclusions
References
High-Resolution ¹H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Solids via CRAMPS
I. Introduction
II. Practical Considerations
III. The State of the Art
References
Long-Time Limitations of the Average Hamiltonian Theory: A Dressed-States Viewpoint
I. Introduction
II. Limitations of the Average Hamiltonian Theory
III. Dressed-States Description
IV. Comparison between HB and Ħ
V. Equilibrium between the Radio-Frequency Field and Spins
VI. Relaxation Dynamics
VII. Conclusion
References
Structure Determination by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Structure-Determination Method
III. Calcium Formate Single Crystal
IV. Peptide Plane Orientations
V. Protein Structure by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
References
Zero-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Entirely in High Field
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experiments
IV. Conclusions
References
Floquet Formalism and Broadband Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Floquet Formalism
III. Radio-Frequency Modulation Sequences and the Floquet Elements
IV. Diagonalization of HF
V. The ∆ Matrix
VI. Pulse Propagator
VII. Perturbation Theory and HF
VIII. Results and Discussion
References
Applications of Shaped Pulses to High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Dipolar Broadened Spin Systems
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Applications to Two-Quantum Sequences
IV. Experimental Section
V. Experimental Results and Discussion
VI. Conclusions
References
The Symmetrization Postulate and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Reacting Systems
I. Introduction
II. Parahydrogen and Synthesis Allow Dramatically Enhanced Nuclear Alignment (PASADENA)
III. Adiabatic Longitudinal Transport after Dissociation Engenders Net Alignment (ALTADENA)
IV. Radio-Wave Application Yields Modulated Ortho Number Desorbed (RAYMOND)
V. Anomalous Scalar Couplings in Dissolved Metal Trihydrides Are Exchange Couplings
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156639