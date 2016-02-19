Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255146, 9780323156639

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

The Waugh Symposium

Editors: Warren S. Warren
eBook ISBN: 9780323156639
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1990
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance: The Waugh Symposium, Volume 14 is a collection of manuscripts presented at the 1989 symposium on “High Resolution NMR in Solids”, held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The contributors provide 20- to 30-page articles consistent with AMR’s traditional emphasis on quantitative analysis of NMR techniques. Organized into 13 chapters, this book discusses the principles triple-quantum filtered two-dimensional exchange spectroscopy and its application in the measurement of cross correlation between pairs of dipole-dipole interactions. It then describes alternative ways of using fictitious spin in pulsed nuclear quadrupole resonance or NMR. General topics on the application of optical spectroscopy; the saturation of spin-spin energy by slow continuous bulk rotation; the frequency-switched Lee-Goldburg pulse cycle; and high-resolution proton NMR in solid systems are also explored. A chapter examines an entirely different view of spin dynamics in the presence of radio-frequency fields. This book also deals with the theoretical background and application of solid-state and zero-field NMR spectroscopies to structure determination. Lastly, the utilization of the Floquet formalism in the design of broadband propagators in two-level systems and the two classes of novel NMR phenomena related to the symmetrization postulate are discussed. Analytical and quantum chemists, physicists, biochemists, and materials science researchers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Measurement of Dipole-Dipole Cross Correlation by Triple-Quantum Filtered Two-Dimensional Exchange Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Transition Probabilities

III. Triple-Quantum Filtered NOESY

IV. Zero-Quantum Coherences

V. Conclusions

References

Assessment and Optimization of Pulse Sequences for Homonuclear Isotropic Mixing

I. Introduction

II. Simulation of Homonuclear Coherence Transfer

III. Assessment of Pulse Sequences Used for Isotropic Mixing

IV. Optimization of Pulse Sequences

V. Conclusions

References

Spin-½ Description of Spins 3⁄2

I. Introduction

II. General Formalism

III. Application: Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance in Zero Field

IV. Application: Nuclear Magnetic Decay in High Field

References

Optical Pumping Measurements of Nuclear Cross Relaxation and Electric Doublets

I. Introduction

II. Level Repulsion Effect

III. Spectroscopy of Symmetry Broken Electric Doublets—Stark Modulated Optical Pumping Method

IV. Surface Detection of Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance/Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Single Crystal

References

Spin Relaxation and Saturation in Solids by Quasiadiabatic Transformations

I. Introduction

II. Outline of the New Method

III. Smoothly Changing Hamiltonian

IV. Fluctuating and Wandering Hamiltonians with Short Correlation Times

V. Infrequent Atomic Jumps

References

Frequency-Switched Lee-Goldburg Sequences in Solids

I. Introduction

II. Results

III. Simulations

IV. Apparatus

V. Conclusions

References

High-Resolution ¹H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Solids via CRAMPS

I. Introduction

II. Practical Considerations

III. The State of the Art

References

Long-Time Limitations of the Average Hamiltonian Theory: A Dressed-States Viewpoint

I. Introduction

II. Limitations of the Average Hamiltonian Theory

III. Dressed-States Description

IV. Comparison between HB and Ħ

V. Equilibrium between the Radio-Frequency Field and Spins

VI. Relaxation Dynamics

VII. Conclusion

References

Structure Determination by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Structure-Determination Method

III. Calcium Formate Single Crystal

IV. Peptide Plane Orientations

V. Protein Structure by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

References

Zero-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Entirely in High Field

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experiments

IV. Conclusions

References

Floquet Formalism and Broadband Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Floquet Formalism

III. Radio-Frequency Modulation Sequences and the Floquet Elements

IV. Diagonalization of HF

V. The ∆ Matrix

VI. Pulse Propagator

VII. Perturbation Theory and HF

VIII. Results and Discussion

References

Applications of Shaped Pulses to High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Dipolar Broadened Spin Systems

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. Applications to Two-Quantum Sequences

IV. Experimental Section

V. Experimental Results and Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

The Symmetrization Postulate and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Reacting Systems

I. Introduction

II. Parahydrogen and Synthesis Allow Dramatically Enhanced Nuclear Alignment (PASADENA)

III. Adiabatic Longitudinal Transport after Dissociation Engenders Net Alignment (ALTADENA)

IV. Radio-Wave Application Yields Modulated Ortho Number Desorbed (RAYMOND)

V. Anomalous Scalar Couplings in Dissolved Metal Trihydrides Are Exchange Couplings

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156639

About the Editor

Warren S. Warren

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.