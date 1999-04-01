Advances in Magnetic Resonance in Food Science
1st Edition
Description
The highly versatile nature of magnetic resonance techniques in dealing with problems arising in many areas in food science is demonstrated in this book. Topics covered include development of the technique, functional constituents of food, signal treatment and analysis, along with applications of magnetic resonance to food processing and engineering. The international flavour of the contributions to this text aim to make it of value to both academics and industrialists in food science.
Readership
Academics and industrialists in food science
Table of Contents
Magnetic resonance in food: The developing scene; Water, ions and small molecules in food; Functional constituents of food; Signal treatment and analysis in magnetic resonance; Applications of magnetic resonance to food processing and engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st April 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698133
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737730
About the Author
P S Belton
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Science
B P Hills
G. A. Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England