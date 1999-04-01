Advances in Magnetic Resonance in Food Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737730, 9781845698133

Advances in Magnetic Resonance in Food Science

1st Edition

Authors: P S Belton B P Hills G. A. Webb
eBook ISBN: 9781845698133
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737730
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 1999
Page Count: 304
Description

The highly versatile nature of magnetic resonance techniques in dealing with problems arising in many areas in food science is demonstrated in this book. Topics covered include development of the technique, functional constituents of food, signal treatment and analysis, along with applications of magnetic resonance to food processing and engineering. The international flavour of the contributions to this text aim to make it of value to both academics and industrialists in food science.

Readership

Academics and industrialists in food science

Table of Contents

Magnetic resonance in food: The developing scene; Water, ions and small molecules in food; Functional constituents of food; Signal treatment and analysis in magnetic resonance; Applications of magnetic resonance to food processing and engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698133
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737730

About the Author

P S Belton

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Science

B P Hills

G. A. Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England

