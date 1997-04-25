Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 20
1st Edition
T.F. Prisner, Pulsed High-Frequency/High Field EPR. M. Mehring and G. Wackerle, Magnetic Resonance with Gas-Phase Atoms. P. Hodgkinson and P.J. Hore, Sampling and the Quantification of NMR Data. J.X. Tull,M.A. Dugan, and W.S. Warren, High-Resolution, Ultrafast Laser Pulse Shaping and Its Applications. Subject Index, Volume 20. Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 18-20.
Since 1965, Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance has provided researchers with timely expositions of fundamental new developments in the theory of, experimentation with, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
Physicists, chemists, and biologists concerned with the theory, experiment, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
@qu:This volume continues the tradition of excellence in providing comprehensive and well-written reviews and articles dealing with specific areas of magnetic resonance of theoretical and experimental importance...It is an excellentreview and should be of great interest to scientists involved in solid-state research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This volume follows the usual format, style, and excellent quality of the series. @source:--JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE
Warren Warren Editor
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.