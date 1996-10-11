Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255191, 9780080526300

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Warren Warren
eBook ISBN: 9780080526300
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120255191
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1996
Page Count: 397
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
244.00
207.40
143.00
121.55
276.32
234.87
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

R. Prigl and U. Haeberlen, The Theoretical and Practical Limits of Resolution in Multiple Pulse High Resolution NMR of Solids. S.J. Glaser and J.J. Quant, Homonuclear and Heteronuclear Hartmann–Hahn Transfer inIsotropic Liquids. K.A. Earle, D.E. Budil, and J.H. Freed, Electron Spin Resonance at 250GHz Using Quasioptical Techniques. P.T. Callaghan and J. Stepisnik, Generalized Analysis of Motion Using Magnetic Field Gradients. Appendices. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Since 1965, Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance has provided researchers with timely expositions of fundamental new developments in the theory of, experimentation with, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.

Readership

Physicists, chemists, and biologists concerned with the theory, experiment, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526300
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120255191

Reviews

@qu:This volume continues the tradition of excellence in providing comprehensive and well-written reviews and articles dealing with specific areas of magnetic resonance of theoretical and experimental importance...It is an excellentreview and should be of great interest to scientists involved in solid-state research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This volume follows the usual format, style, and excellent quality of the series. @source:--JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Warren Warren Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.