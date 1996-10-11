Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R. Prigl and U. Haeberlen, The Theoretical and Practical Limits of Resolution in Multiple Pulse High Resolution NMR of Solids. S.J. Glaser and J.J. Quant, Homonuclear and Heteronuclear Hartmann–Hahn Transfer inIsotropic Liquids. K.A. Earle, D.E. Budil, and J.H. Freed, Electron Spin Resonance at 250GHz Using Quasioptical Techniques. P.T. Callaghan and J. Stepisnik, Generalized Analysis of Motion Using Magnetic Field Gradients. Appendices. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Since 1965, Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance has provided researchers with timely expositions of fundamental new developments in the theory of, experimentation with, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
Readership
Physicists, chemists, and biologists concerned with the theory, experiment, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
Details
Reviews
@qu:This volume continues the tradition of excellence in providing comprehensive and well-written reviews and articles dealing with specific areas of magnetic resonance of theoretical and experimental importance...It is an excellentreview and should be of great interest to scientists involved in solid-state research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This volume follows the usual format, style, and excellent quality of the series. @source:--JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE
About the Editors
Warren Warren Editor
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.