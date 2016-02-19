Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255177, 9781483281483

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 17

Editors: Warren S. Warren
eBook ISBN: 9781483281483
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 1992
Page Count: 174
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 17 reviews different developing branches of coherent spectroscopy, focusing on the incoherent radiation pulses in optics and magnetic resonance. This book is divided into two chapters. Chapter 1 summarizes the uses and occasional advantages of incoherent radiation pulses in optics and magnetic resonance. The second chapter reviews theoretical developments in zero-field NMR and ESR spectroscopies. Other topics include the nonlinear incoherent spectroscopy; stochastic nonlinear susceptibilities; nonlinear interferometer for magnetic resonance; and nonlinear interference and optics. The zero-field spin dynamics and relaxation and ZF line shapes in the presence of molecular reorientations are also covered. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers interested in coherent spectroscopy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Nonlinear Incoherent Spectroscopy: Noisy

I. Introduction

II. Basic Treatment

III. Stochastic Nonlinear Susceptibilities

IV. A Nonlinear Interferometer for Magnetic Resonance

V. Nonlinear Interference in NMR

VI. Nonlinear Interference and Optics

VII. Conclusions

References

Zero-Field Spin Dynamics and Relaxation

I. Introduction

II. Basic Concepts

III. Local Interactions

IV ZF Lineshapes in the Presence of Molecular Reorientations: General Considerations

V. Equivalent Spin Pairs

VI. Inequivalent Spin Pairs

VII. Concluding Remarks

VIII. Appendices

References

Subject Index, Volume 17

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 12-17

Details

No. of pages:
174
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281483

About the Editor

Warren S. Warren

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.