Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 17
Description
Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 17 reviews different developing branches of coherent spectroscopy, focusing on the incoherent radiation pulses in optics and magnetic resonance. This book is divided into two chapters. Chapter 1 summarizes the uses and occasional advantages of incoherent radiation pulses in optics and magnetic resonance. The second chapter reviews theoretical developments in zero-field NMR and ESR spectroscopies. Other topics include the nonlinear incoherent spectroscopy; stochastic nonlinear susceptibilities; nonlinear interferometer for magnetic resonance; and nonlinear interference and optics. The zero-field spin dynamics and relaxation and ZF line shapes in the presence of molecular reorientations are also covered. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers interested in coherent spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nonlinear Incoherent Spectroscopy: Noisy
I. Introduction
II. Basic Treatment
III. Stochastic Nonlinear Susceptibilities
IV. A Nonlinear Interferometer for Magnetic Resonance
V. Nonlinear Interference in NMR
VI. Nonlinear Interference and Optics
VII. Conclusions
References
Zero-Field Spin Dynamics and Relaxation
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Local Interactions
IV ZF Lineshapes in the Presence of Molecular Reorientations: General Considerations
V. Equivalent Spin Pairs
VI. Inequivalent Spin Pairs
VII. Concluding Remarks
VIII. Appendices
References
Subject Index, Volume 17
Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 12-17
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 19th November 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281483