Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255160, 9781483281452

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 16

Editors: Warren S. Warren
eBook ISBN: 9781483281452
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1991
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance contains three articles which review quite fundamentally different aspects of coherent spectroscopy. An enormous variety of effects can be observed when optical and spin resonances are coupled, usually by a combination of radio frequency and laser irradiation. The first article reviews these effects and pays particular attention to developing a theoretical framework which is as similar as possible for the optical and spin cases. Subsequent articles examine deuterium relaxation in molecular solids, and the spatiotemporal growth of multiple spin coherences in networks of strongly dipolar coupled spins driven by radiofrequency fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Laser Excitation and Detection of Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Historical Overview

III. Theoretical Framework

IV. Phenomenological Overview

V. Conclusion and Outlook

References

Deuterium Relaxation in Molecular Solids

I. Introduction

II. General Formalism

III. Experimental Methods

IV. Model Correlation Functions and Spectral Densities of Motion

V. Distinguishing Among Different Motional Models

VI. Conclusions

VII. Appendix

References

On the Growth of Multiple Spin Coherences in NMR of Solids

I. Introduction

II. Multiple Spin Dynamics

III. Interplay of Geometry and Spin Dynamics

IV. Perspectives

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281452

About the Editor

Warren S. Warren

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.