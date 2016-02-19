Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 16
Editors: Warren S. Warren
eBook ISBN: 9781483281452
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1991
Page Count: 286
Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance contains three articles which review quite fundamentally different aspects of coherent spectroscopy. An enormous variety of effects can be observed when optical and spin resonances are coupled, usually by a combination of radio frequency and laser irradiation. The first article reviews these effects and pays particular attention to developing a theoretical framework which is as similar as possible for the optical and spin cases. Subsequent articles examine deuterium relaxation in molecular solids, and the spatiotemporal growth of multiple spin coherences in networks of strongly dipolar coupled spins driven by radiofrequency fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Laser Excitation and Detection of Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Historical Overview
III. Theoretical Framework
IV. Phenomenological Overview
V. Conclusion and Outlook
References
Deuterium Relaxation in Molecular Solids
I. Introduction
II. General Formalism
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Model Correlation Functions and Spectral Densities of Motion
V. Distinguishing Among Different Motional Models
VI. Conclusions
VII. Appendix
References
On the Growth of Multiple Spin Coherences in NMR of Solids
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Spin Dynamics
III. Interplay of Geometry and Spin Dynamics
IV. Perspectives
References
Index
