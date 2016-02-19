Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
B.H. Meier, Polarization Transfer and Spin Diffusion in Solid-State NMR. F.C. Spano and J. Knoester, Fermions on a Frenkel Chain: Nonlinear Optical Response of Linear Aggregates. Subject Index.
Praise for the Serial Since 1965, Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance has provided researchers with timely expositions of fundamental new developments in the theory of, experimentation with, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
Physicists, chemists, and biologists concerned with the theory, experiment, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.
- 185
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 8th July 1994
- Academic Press
- 9780080915838
- 9780120255184
@qu:This volume continues the tradition of excellence in providing comprehensive and well-written reviews and articles dealing with specific areas of magnetic resonance of theoretical and experimental importance...It is an excellentreview and should be of great interest to scientists involved in solid-state research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This volume follows the usual format, style, and excellent quality of the series. @source:-JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE
Warren Warren Serial Volume Editor
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.