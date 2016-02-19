Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255184, 9780080915838

Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Warren Warren
eBook ISBN: 9780080915838
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120255184
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 1994
Page Count: 185
Table of Contents

B.H. Meier, Polarization Transfer and Spin Diffusion in Solid-State NMR. F.C. Spano and J. Knoester, Fermions on a Frenkel Chain: Nonlinear Optical Response of Linear Aggregates. Subject Index.

Description

Praise for the Serial Since 1965, Advances in Magnetic and Optical Resonance has provided researchers with timely expositions of fundamental new developments in the theory of, experimentation with, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.

Readership

Physicists, chemists, and biologists concerned with the theory, experiment, and application of magnetic and optical resonance.

@qu:This volume continues the tradition of excellence in providing comprehensive and well-written reviews and articles dealing with specific areas of magnetic resonance of theoretical and experimental importance...It is an excellentreview and should be of great interest to scientists involved in solid-state research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This volume follows the usual format, style, and excellent quality of the series. @source:-JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE

About the Serial Volume Editors

Warren Warren Serial Volume Editor

Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.

