Advances in Macromolecular Carbohydrate Research, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (R.J. Sturgeon). OMannosylation: a protein modification of lower and higher eucaryotes (W. Tanner, M. Gentzsch, S. Strahl). Organisation and construction of the yeast cell wall (F.M. Klis, H. de Nobel). Biosynthesis, structure and conformation of blood group carbohydrate antigens (A. Imberty, C. Breton, R. Oriol, R. Mollicone, S. Pérez). Chitin and chitosan: gathering and regenerating reactions and applications of their reactions (S. Hirano). Glycodendrimers: chemical aspects (S.A. Nepogodiev, J. Fraser Stoddart).
Description
In recent years the most significant advances in carbohydrate research have been made in the knowledge of the structure and function of carbohydrates in the macromolecular state. This title addresses those areas in which the authors believe the most important work is being carried out.
Key Features
Successfully deals with significant advances in the understanding of the chemistry, biochemistry and biology of carbohydrates.
Comprehensive reviews provided throughout by the authors, in this ever popular field.
Readership
for carbohydrate and glycoscientists researching the occurrence, modification and biological functionality of macromolecular carbohydrates.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2003
- Published:
- 8th October 2003
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498874
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514301
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Sturgeon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dalkeith, Midlothian, UK