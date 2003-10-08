Advances in Macromolecular Carbohydrate Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514301, 9780080498874

Advances in Macromolecular Carbohydrate Research, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Sturgeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080498874
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514301
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 8th October 2003
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

Preface (R.J. Sturgeon). OMannosylation: a protein modification of lower and higher eucaryotes (W. Tanner, M. Gentzsch, S. Strahl). Organisation and construction of the yeast cell wall (F.M. Klis, H. de Nobel). Biosynthesis, structure and conformation of blood group carbohydrate antigens (A. Imberty, C. Breton, R. Oriol, R. Mollicone, S. Pérez). Chitin and chitosan: gathering and regenerating reactions and applications of their reactions (S. Hirano). Glycodendrimers: chemical aspects (S.A. Nepogodiev, J. Fraser Stoddart).

Description

In recent years the most significant advances in carbohydrate research have been made in the knowledge of the structure and function of carbohydrates in the macromolecular state. This title addresses those areas in which the authors believe the most important work is being carried out.

Key Features

Successfully deals with significant advances in the understanding of the chemistry, biochemistry and biology of carbohydrates.

Comprehensive reviews provided throughout by the authors, in this ever popular field.

Readership

for carbohydrate and glycoscientists researching the occurrence, modification and biological functionality of macromolecular carbohydrates.

About the Editors

Robert Sturgeon Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalkeith, Midlothian, UK

