Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 6 is a collection of scientific essays that focuses on the developments and applications in the field of liquid crystal science. The text begins with an article about the smectic phases of substances with rodlike molecules in layered structures. This article focuses on the nematic phases of polymorphism that include cubic thermotropic phases and blue phases. A section of the book provides an extensive discussion of the means of experimental procedures used to evaluate the spectra and the implications of the spectral parameters. A critical analysis of the influence of molecular vibration including interdependence on the average order parameters is also included. The terms nuclear relaxation, quadrupole coupling constants, chemical shielding anisotropy, molecular order, and molecular structure and conformation are explained in detail. The last article briefly discusses the actions of liquid crystal systems in the muscle and connective tissue. The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, developers of crystal displays, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.