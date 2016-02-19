Advances in Liquid Crystals
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 6 is a collection of scientific essays that focuses on the developments and applications in the field of liquid crystal science. The text begins with an article about the smectic phases of substances with rodlike molecules in layered structures. This article focuses on the nematic phases of polymorphism that include cubic thermotropic phases and blue phases. A section of the book provides an extensive discussion of the means of experimental procedures used to evaluate the spectra and the implications of the spectral parameters. A critical analysis of the influence of molecular vibration including interdependence on the average order parameters is also included. The terms nuclear relaxation, quadrupole coupling constants, chemical shielding anisotropy, molecular order, and molecular structure and conformation are explained in detail. The last article briefly discusses the actions of liquid crystal systems in the muscle and connective tissue. The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, developers of crystal displays, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Polymorphism in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Phase Types
III. Structure and Polymorphism
IV. Phase Transitions and Polymorphism
V. Cubic Thermotropic Mesophases
VI. Blue Phases
Appendix: Tables A1-A3
References
Dielectric Behavior of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. The Information Content of Dielectric Measurements
III. Structure and Rotational Possibilities
IV. The High-Temperature Phases N, SA, and SC
V. Dielectric Investigations in Smectic I, B, and F Phases
VI. Dielectric Relaxation in the Smectic Low-Temperature Phases SG and SE
VII. Dielectric Relaxation and Orientational Effects in Nematic and Smectic High-Temperature Phases
VIII. Dielectric Behavior in Reentrant Phases
IX. Dielectric Relaxation in Liquid Crystalline Polymers
X. Summary
List of Symbols
References
NMR Spectroscopy of Molecules Oriented in Liquid Crystalline Solvents
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Scope and Limitations
IV. Applications
References
Liquid Crystals in Living Tissues
I. Introduction
II. The Contractile Apparatus of Skeletal Muscle: A Smectic B1 Liquid Crystal
III. The Collagen Fibril: A Smectic a Liquid Crystal
IV. Some Physiological Implications
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191386