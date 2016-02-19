Advances in Liquid Crystals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120250066, 9781483191386

Advances in Liquid Crystals

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: Glenn H. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483191386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 282
Description

Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 6 is a collection of scientific essays that focuses on the developments and applications in the field of liquid crystal science. The text begins with an article about the smectic phases of substances with rodlike molecules in layered structures. This article focuses on the nematic phases of polymorphism that include cubic thermotropic phases and blue phases. A section of the book provides an extensive discussion of the means of experimental procedures used to evaluate the spectra and the implications of the spectral parameters. A critical analysis of the influence of molecular vibration including interdependence on the average order parameters is also included. The terms nuclear relaxation, quadrupole coupling constants, chemical shielding anisotropy, molecular order, and molecular structure and conformation are explained in detail. The last article briefly discusses the actions of liquid crystal systems in the muscle and connective tissue. The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, developers of crystal displays, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Polymorphism in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Phase Types

III. Structure and Polymorphism

IV. Phase Transitions and Polymorphism

V. Cubic Thermotropic Mesophases

VI. Blue Phases

Appendix: Tables A1-A3

References

Dielectric Behavior of Liquid Crystals

I. Introduction

II. The Information Content of Dielectric Measurements

III. Structure and Rotational Possibilities

IV. The High-Temperature Phases N, SA, and SC

V. Dielectric Investigations in Smectic I, B, and F Phases

VI. Dielectric Relaxation in the Smectic Low-Temperature Phases SG and SE

VII. Dielectric Relaxation and Orientational Effects in Nematic and Smectic High-Temperature Phases

VIII. Dielectric Behavior in Reentrant Phases

IX. Dielectric Relaxation in Liquid Crystalline Polymers

X. Summary

List of Symbols

References

NMR Spectroscopy of Molecules Oriented in Liquid Crystalline Solvents

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Scope and Limitations

IV. Applications

References

Liquid Crystals in Living Tissues

I. Introduction

II. The Contractile Apparatus of Skeletal Muscle: A Smectic B1 Liquid Crystal

III. The Collagen Fibril: A Smectic a Liquid Crystal

IV. Some Physiological Implications

References

Index


