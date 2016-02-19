Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 3 presents some of the applications of liquid crystals, particularly those related to lyotropic and thermotropic liquid crystals. The six articles in this volume cover the development of the theory of electrohydrodynamic properties of liquid crystals; study of lyotropic liquid crystals in the area of surfactants; liquid crystals and foams; the development of ultrasonics in liquid crystal media; and the field of liquid crystals in chromatography. The book will be invaluable to materials engineers, inventors, physicists, and researchers in the field of electronics.

Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities in Nematic Liquid Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Hydrodynamic Equations

III. Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities: One-Dimensional Theory

IV. Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities: Two-Dimensional Theory

V. Conclusions

Solvation and Structural Requirements of Surfactant Hydrophilic Groups

I. Objective

II. Introduction

III. Phase Criteria of Surfactant (Association Colloid) Behavior

IV. Classification of Polar Functional Groups as Operative or Nonoperative Hydrophilic Groups

V. Operativity of Polar Groups as Hydrophilic Groups vs.Bond Dipole Moments

VI. Operativity of Polar Groups as Hydrophilic Groups vs.Hydrogen Bonding Thermodynamics

VII. The Solvation Characteristics of Operative Hydrophihc Groups

VIII. Structural Features of Operative Hydrophilic Groups

IX. Possible Roles of Hydrophilic Group Solvation

X. Experimental Part

Liquid Crystals and Foams Stig Friberg

I. Introduction

II. Description and General Behavior of Foams

III. Stability of Polyhedral Foams

IV. Experimental Investigations on Thin Films

V. Liquid Crystals and Foam Stability

VI. Conclusions

Ultrasonic Propagation in Liquid Crystals

1. Introduction

II. Absorption and Velocity Anisotropy

III. Relaxational Processes 190

IV. Acoustic-Optical Effects in Liquid Crystals

Appendix: Relationships among Nematic Viscosity Coefficients

Liquid Crystals in Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Practical Aspects of Liquid Crystals in Chromatography

III. Theory: Thermodynamics of Liquid Crystalline Solutions Phase Transition Behavior

IV. Phase Transitions

V. Comments on Additional Uses of Field Effects

Relative Hydrophilicities among Surfactant Hydrophilic Groups

I. Introduction

II. Expected Influence of Hydrophilicity on Phase Behavior

III. Relative Hydrophilicities within Subclasses

IV. Relative Hydrophilicities among Subclasses A

