Advances in Liquid Crystals
1st Edition
Volume 3
Editors: Glenn H. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483191355
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1978
Page Count: 292
Description
Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 3 presents some of the applications of liquid crystals, particularly those related to lyotropic and thermotropic liquid crystals. The six articles in this volume cover the development of the theory of electrohydrodynamic properties of liquid crystals; study of lyotropic liquid crystals in the area of surfactants; liquid crystals and foams; the development of ultrasonics in liquid crystal media; and the field of liquid crystals in chromatography. The book will be invaluable to materials engineers, inventors, physicists, and researchers in the field of electronics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction to the Series
Contents of Previous Volumes
Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities in Nematic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Hydrodynamic Equations
III. Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities: One-Dimensional Theory
IV. Electrohydrodynamic Instabilities: Two-Dimensional Theory
V. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Solvation and Structural Requirements of Surfactant Hydrophilic Groups
I. Objective
II. Introduction
III. Phase Criteria of Surfactant (Association Colloid) Behavior
IV. Classification of Polar Functional Groups as Operative or Nonoperative Hydrophilic Groups
V. Operativity of Polar Groups as Hydrophilic Groups vs.Bond Dipole Moments
VI. Operativity of Polar Groups as Hydrophilic Groups vs.Hydrogen Bonding Thermodynamics
VII. The Solvation Characteristics of Operative Hydrophihc Groups
VIII. Structural Features of Operative Hydrophilic Groups
IX. Possible Roles of Hydrophilic Group Solvation
X. Experimental Part
References
Liquid Crystals and Foams Stig Friberg
I. Introduction
II. Description and General Behavior of Foams
III. Stability of Polyhedral Foams
IV. Experimental Investigations on Thin Films
V. Liquid Crystals and Foam Stability
VI. Conclusions
References
Ultrasonic Propagation in Liquid Crystals
1. Introduction
II. Absorption and Velocity Anisotropy
III. Relaxational Processes 190
IV. Acoustic-Optical Effects in Liquid Crystals
Appendix: Relationships among Nematic Viscosity Coefficients
References
Liquid Crystals in Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Practical Aspects of Liquid Crystals in Chromatography
III. Theory: Thermodynamics of Liquid Crystalline Solutions Phase Transition Behavior
IV. Phase Transitions
V. Comments on Additional Uses of Field Effects
References
Subject Index
Relative Hydrophilicities among Surfactant Hydrophilic Groups
I. Introduction
II. Expected Influence of Hydrophilicity on Phase Behavior
III. Relative Hydrophilicities within Subclasses
IV. Relative Hydrophilicities among Subclasses A
References
