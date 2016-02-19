Advances in Liquid Crystals
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in Liquid Crystals, Volume 2 covers the study of lyotropic and thermotropic liquid crystals. The five articles in this volume discuss topics such as the effects of change in molecular geometry on the properties of liquid crystals formed by nonamphiphilic (thermotropic) compounds; aspects of the physics and chemistry of cholesteric liquid crystals with respect to temperature dependence and temperature sensitivity of the selective reflection of visible light; arrangements of emulsifier molecules and the interaction between the different components in emulsions; the type of information about liquid crystals obtained from vibrational spectroscopy; and the continuum theory of liquid crystals as it applies to static equilibrium. The book will be invaluable to materials engineers, inventors, physicists, and researchers in the field of electronics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction to the Series
Contents of Volume 1
Molecular Geometry and the Properties of Nonamphiphilic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. General Requirements Relating to Molecular Shape
III. General Structural Features Common to Many Mesogens
IV. Mesogens Containing Alicyclic Rings
V. Mesogens Containing Heterocyclic Rings
VI. The Role of Terminal Substituents in Mesogens
VII. The Role of Lateral Substituents in Mesogens
VIII. The Role of the Central Group in Simple Mesogens
IX. Features of Molecular Structure Favoring Formation of Smectic or Nematic/Cholesteric Phases
X. Molecular Structural Effects on the Liquid Crystal Properties of Sterol Derivatives
References
Selective Reflection of Cholesteric Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Physics of Cholesteric Mesophases
III. Chemistry of Cholesteric Liquid Crystals
IV. Temperature Dependence of Selective Reflection
V. Application
References
Liquid Crystals and Emulsions
I. Prefatory Remarks
II. Arrangement of Emulsifier Molecules in the Solid State
III. Emulsions with a Crystalline Emulsifier at the Oil/Water Interface
IV. The Structure of Liquid Crystalline Phases of Emulsifiers
V. Phase Behavior of Different Types of Emulsifier-Water Systems
VI. Molecular Arrangement in Surface Films
VII. Water/Emulsifier Interaction
VIII. Emulsifier/Emulsifier Interaction
IX. Hydrocarbon/Emulsifier Interaction
X. Emulsion Stability
XI. Location of the Liquid Crystal
XII. Flocculation and Coalescence
XIII. van der Waals Forces
References
Vibrational Spectroscopy of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. The Vibrational Spectrum as a Source of Information
III. Internal Vibrations in Nematic Phases
IV. Intermolecular Modes in Nematics and Nematogenic Crystals
V. Vibrational Spectra of Smectic Phases
VI. Vibrational Spectra of Cholesteric Phases
VII. Vibrational Spectra of Lyotropic Mesophases
References
Equilibrium Theory of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Energetics
III. Equilibrium Equations
IV. Linear Theory
V. Nonlinear Problems
VI. Linear Problems
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th October 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191348