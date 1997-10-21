Advances in Lipobiology, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (R.W. Gross). Relationship of Lipid Alterations and Impaired Calcium Homeostasis during Myocardial Ischemia (L.M. Buja and J.C. Miller). Fatty Acid Metabolism in the Reperfused Ishemic Heart (D.D. Belke and G.D. Lopaschuk). Phospholipid Biosynthesis in Health and Disease (P.C. Choy, G.M. Hatch, and R.Y.K. Man). The Role of Phospholipids in Cell Function (W. Dowhan). Structure, Biosynthesis, Physical Properties, and Functions of the Polar Lipids of Clostridium (H. Goldfine). The Sphingomyelin Cycle: The Flip Side of the Lipid Signaling Paradigm (Y.A. Hannun and S. Jayadev). Role of Phospolipid Catabolism in Hypoxic and Ischemic Injury (H. Wang, D.C.H. Shostak, X.F. Wang, A.L. Nieminen, J.J. Lemasters, and B. Herman). The Regulation of Carnitine Acyltransferases and their Role in Cellular Metabolism (J.H. Mar and J.B. McMillin). Prostaglandin Endoperoxide Synthase Isozymes (W.L. Smith and D.L. DeWitt). Plasmalogens: Their Metabolism and Central Role in the Production of lipid Mediators (F. Snyder, T. Lee, and M.L. Blank). The CDP-Ethanolamine Pathway in Mammalian Cells (P.S. Vermeulen, M.J.H. Geelen, L.B.M. Tijburg, and L.M.G. van Golde). Of Phospholipids and Phospholipases (M. Waite). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 21st October 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762302055
About the Editor
R.W. Gross
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bioorganic Chemistry adn Molecular Pharmacology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO. USA