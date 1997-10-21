Advances in Lipobiology, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762302055, 9780080526348

Advances in Lipobiology, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: R.W. Gross
eBook ISBN: 9780080526348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762302055
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st October 1997
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
175.44
149.12
76.00
64.60
125.00
106.25
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
73.00
62.05
90.95
77.31
13900.00
11815.00
119.00
101.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (R.W. Gross). Relationship of Lipid Alterations and Impaired Calcium Homeostasis during Myocardial Ischemia (L.M. Buja and J.C. Miller). Fatty Acid Metabolism in the Reperfused Ishemic Heart (D.D. Belke and G.D. Lopaschuk). Phospholipid Biosynthesis in Health and Disease (P.C. Choy, G.M. Hatch, and R.Y.K. Man). The Role of Phospholipids in Cell Function (W. Dowhan). Structure, Biosynthesis, Physical Properties, and Functions of the Polar Lipids of Clostridium (H. Goldfine). The Sphingomyelin Cycle: The Flip Side of the Lipid Signaling Paradigm (Y.A. Hannun and S. Jayadev). Role of Phospolipid Catabolism in Hypoxic and Ischemic Injury (H. Wang, D.C.H. Shostak, X.F. Wang, A.L. Nieminen, J.J. Lemasters, and B. Herman). The Regulation of Carnitine Acyltransferases and their Role in Cellular Metabolism (J.H. Mar and J.B. McMillin). Prostaglandin Endoperoxide Synthase Isozymes (W.L. Smith and D.L. DeWitt). Plasmalogens: Their Metabolism and Central Role in the Production of lipid Mediators (F. Snyder, T. Lee, and M.L. Blank). The CDP-Ethanolamine Pathway in Mammalian Cells (P.S. Vermeulen, M.J.H. Geelen, L.B.M. Tijburg, and L.M.G. van Golde). Of Phospholipids and Phospholipases (M. Waite). Index.

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080526348
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762302055

About the Editor

R.W. Gross

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Bioorganic Chemistry adn Molecular Pharmacology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO. USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.