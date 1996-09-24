Advances in Lipobiology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Description
Lipobiology is an interdisciplinary field which incorporates critical aspects of lipid and lipoprotein chemistry into the disciplines of cell biology and physiology. During the last decade, advances in our understanding of the structure and function of lipids, biological membranes and lipid-derived second messengers have underscored the importance of lipids in the regulation of cellular function. This series focuses on salient aspects of the role of lipids in metabolic regulation and cellular activation, with emphasis on emerging concepts and technologies. One goal of this series is to formulate cohesive criteria upon which a foundation for the evaluation of recent work can be based and future directions of research identified.
Table of Contents
Preface (R.W. Gross). Regulation of Mammalian CTP: Phosphocholine Cytidylyltransferase (R.B. Cornell). Incorporation and Turnover of Fatty Acids in Escherichia Coli Membrane Phospholipids (C.O. Rock and S. Jackowski). A Branched Metabolic Pathway I Animal Cells Converts 2-Monoacylglycerol into sn-1-Stearoyl-w-Arachidonoyl Phosphatidylinositol and Other Phosphoglycerides (J.A. Glomset). Properties and Regulation of Mammalian Nonpancreatic Phospholipase A2 Enzymes (C.C. Leslie). The Fate of Platelet-Activating Factor: PAF Acetylhydrolases from Plasma and Tissues (T. Imaizumi, D.M. Stafforini, Y. Yamada, G.A. Zimmerman, T.M. McIntyre, and S.M. Prescott). Biosynthesis of Plasmalogens in Mammalian Cells and their Accelerated Catabolism During Cellular Activation (D.A. Ford and R.W. Gross). Plasmalogens, Nitroxide Free Radicals, and Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury in the Heart (R. Schulz). Phospholipid Hydrolysis in Pancreatic Islet Beta Cells and the Regulation of Insulin Secretion (J. Turk, R.W. Gross, and S. Ramanadham). The Role of PAF in Reproductive Biology (H. Narahara, R.A. Frenkel, and J.M. Johnson). Sphingolipids as Regulators of Cellular Growth, Differentiation, and Behavior (A.H. Merrill, Jr., D.C. Liotta, and R.T. Riley). Phosphatidylserine Dynamics and Membrane Biogenesis (P.J. Trotter and D.R. Voelker). Diacylglycerol Metabolism in Cellular Membranes (R.A. Coleman and S.H. Zeisel). Phosphatidylinositol 4-Kinases in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (G.M. Carman, R.J. Buxeda, and J.T. Nickels, Jr.). Phosphoinositide Metabolism in Myocardial Tissue (R.A. Wolf). Role of Arachidonate in Monocyte/Macrophage Function (M.R. Lennartz and J.B. Lefkowith)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 497
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 24th September 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526331
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781559386357
About the Editor
R.W. Gross
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bioorganic Chemistry adn Molecular Pharmacology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO. USA