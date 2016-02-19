Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Fatty Acid Biosynthesis and the Role of the Acyl Carrier Protein
I. Introduction
II. Acetyl CoA Carboxylase
III. Fatty Acid Synthetase
IV. Acyl Carrier Protein
V. Enzymes of Fatty Acid Synthesis
VI. Other Reactions Involving Acyl Carrier Protein
VII. Multienzyme Complex of Fatty Acid Synthesis
VIII. Unsaturated Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
IX. Control of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
References
Comparative Studies on the Physiology of Adipose Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Pathways and Hormonal Responsiveness of Rat Adipose Tissue
III. Adipose Tissue of the Mouse
IV. Adipose Tissue of the Hamster
V. Adipose Tissue of the Rabbit
VI. Adipose Tissue of the Guinea Pig
VII. Adipose Tissue of Man
VIII. Adipose Tissue of Birds
IX. Adipose Tissue of Other Species
X. Discussion
XI. Summary
References
Ethionine Fatty Liver
I. Introduction and General Considerations
II. Characteristics of the Fatty Liver
III. Mechanism of Induction—Pathogenesis
References
Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages and its Relationship to Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Observations on Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages in Early Atherosclerotic Lesions
III. Metabolism of Cholesterol by Macrophages
IV. Esterification of Cholesterol by Macrophages
V. Metabolism of Triglyceride and Fatty Acid by Macrophages
VI. Synthesis of Lipid by Macrophages
VII. Blood Lipophages and Atherosclerosis
VIII. Other Aspects of Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages
IX. Conclusions and Present Problems
References
Dynamics of Cholesterol in Rats, Studied by the Isotopic Equilibrium Method
I. Introduction
II. Dynamics of Cholesterol in Adult Rats
III. Dynamics of Cholesterol in Growing Rats
References
The Metabolism of Myelin Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Purified Myelin
III. Lipid Composition and the Structure of Myelin
IV. The Lipid Metabolism of Myelin
V. Factors Affecting Turnover
VI. Conclusion
References
Brain Cholesterol: The Effect of Chemical and Physical Agents
I. Introduction
II. Neural Composition
III. Development and Aging of the Central Nervous System
IV. Cholesterol Biosynthesis
V. Uptake and Turnover of Cholesterol by the Brain
VI. Effect of Drugs and Physical Agents on Brain Cholesterol
VII. Summary
References
The Analysis of Individual Molecular Species of Polar Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Separation of Molecular Species of Intact Polar Lipids
III. Separation of Molecular Species of Chemically Modified Polar Lipids
IV. Conclusion
References
Phase Diagrams of Triglyceride Systems
Introduction
I. Melting Behavior of Binary Mixtures of Simple (Mono-Acid ) Triglycerides
II. Phase Diagrams of Binary Mixtures of Mixed-Acid Triglycerides
III. Phase Diagrams of Ternary and Multicomponent Mixtures
IV. Phase Diagrams of Mixtures Containing Partial Glycerides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 5 presents information pertinent to the chemistry, biochemistry, and physiology of lipids. This book discusses the metabolism of myelin lipids and explains the factors affecting brain cholesterol.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the biosynthesis of fatty acids. This text then discusses the physiology of adipose tissue in which aspects of adipose tissue physiology of a number of animal species are compared. Other chapters consider the physiological, biochemical, and morphological changes observed in ethionine-induced fatty liver. This book discusses as well the metabolism of lipids by macrophages and the relationship of this phenomenon to atherosclerosis. The final chapter deals with the phase diagrams of glyceride mixtures, a subject that is more physicochemical in nature and suggests another area of investigation to biologists.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, neurochemists, scientists, and research workers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224442