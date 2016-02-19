Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199412, 9781483224442

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483224442
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Fatty Acid Biosynthesis and the Role of the Acyl Carrier Protein

I. Introduction

II. Acetyl CoA Carboxylase

III. Fatty Acid Synthetase

IV. Acyl Carrier Protein

V. Enzymes of Fatty Acid Synthesis

VI. Other Reactions Involving Acyl Carrier Protein

VII. Multienzyme Complex of Fatty Acid Synthesis

VIII. Unsaturated Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

IX. Control of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

References

Comparative Studies on the Physiology of Adipose Tissue

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Pathways and Hormonal Responsiveness of Rat Adipose Tissue

III. Adipose Tissue of the Mouse

IV. Adipose Tissue of the Hamster

V. Adipose Tissue of the Rabbit

VI. Adipose Tissue of the Guinea Pig

VII. Adipose Tissue of Man

VIII. Adipose Tissue of Birds

IX. Adipose Tissue of Other Species

X. Discussion

XI. Summary

References

Ethionine Fatty Liver

I. Introduction and General Considerations

II. Characteristics of the Fatty Liver

III. Mechanism of Induction—Pathogenesis

References

Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages and its Relationship to Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Observations on Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages in Early Atherosclerotic Lesions

III. Metabolism of Cholesterol by Macrophages

IV. Esterification of Cholesterol by Macrophages

V. Metabolism of Triglyceride and Fatty Acid by Macrophages

VI. Synthesis of Lipid by Macrophages

VII. Blood Lipophages and Atherosclerosis

VIII. Other Aspects of Lipid Metabolism by Macrophages

IX. Conclusions and Present Problems

References

Dynamics of Cholesterol in Rats, Studied by the Isotopic Equilibrium Method

I. Introduction

II. Dynamics of Cholesterol in Adult Rats

III. Dynamics of Cholesterol in Growing Rats

References

The Metabolism of Myelin Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Purified Myelin

III. Lipid Composition and the Structure of Myelin

IV. The Lipid Metabolism of Myelin

V. Factors Affecting Turnover

VI. Conclusion

References

Brain Cholesterol: The Effect of Chemical and Physical Agents

I. Introduction

II. Neural Composition

III. Development and Aging of the Central Nervous System

IV. Cholesterol Biosynthesis

V. Uptake and Turnover of Cholesterol by the Brain

VI. Effect of Drugs and Physical Agents on Brain Cholesterol

VII. Summary

References

The Analysis of Individual Molecular Species of Polar Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Separation of Molecular Species of Intact Polar Lipids

III. Separation of Molecular Species of Chemically Modified Polar Lipids

IV. Conclusion

References

Phase Diagrams of Triglyceride Systems

Introduction

I. Melting Behavior of Binary Mixtures of Simple (Mono-Acid ) Triglycerides

II. Phase Diagrams of Binary Mixtures of Mixed-Acid Triglycerides

III. Phase Diagrams of Ternary and Multicomponent Mixtures

IV. Phase Diagrams of Mixtures Containing Partial Glycerides

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 5 presents information pertinent to the chemistry, biochemistry, and physiology of lipids. This book discusses the metabolism of myelin lipids and explains the factors affecting brain cholesterol.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the biosynthesis of fatty acids. This text then discusses the physiology of adipose tissue in which aspects of adipose tissue physiology of a number of animal species are compared. Other chapters consider the physiological, biochemical, and morphological changes observed in ethionine-induced fatty liver. This book discusses as well the metabolism of lipids by macrophages and the relationship of this phenomenon to atherosclerosis. The final chapter deals with the phase diagrams of glyceride mixtures, a subject that is more physicochemical in nature and suggests another area of investigation to biologists.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, neurochemists, scientists, and research workers.

