Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 5 presents information pertinent to the chemistry, biochemistry, and physiology of lipids. This book discusses the metabolism of myelin lipids and explains the factors affecting brain cholesterol.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the biosynthesis of fatty acids. This text then discusses the physiology of adipose tissue in which aspects of adipose tissue physiology of a number of animal species are compared. Other chapters consider the physiological, biochemical, and morphological changes observed in ethionine-induced fatty liver. This book discusses as well the metabolism of lipids by macrophages and the relationship of this phenomenon to atherosclerosis. The final chapter deals with the phase diagrams of glyceride mixtures, a subject that is more physicochemical in nature and suggests another area of investigation to biologists.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, neurochemists, scientists, and research workers.