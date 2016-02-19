Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199382, 9781483224411

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483224411
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Triglyceride Structure

I. General

II. The 1,3 Random, 2 Random Distribution Hypothesis

III. The Validity of the 1,3 Random, 2 Random Distribution Hypothesis

IV. Mechanisms

References

Bacterial Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Lipid Composition of Whole Cells

III. Intracellular Distribution of Lipids

IV. Biosynthesis of Lipid Components

References

Phosphatidylglycerols and Lipoamino Acids

I. General Introduction

II. Phosphatidylglycerols

III. Lipoamino Acids

References

The Brain Phosphoinositides

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Separation and Analysis

III. Chemistry of the Brain Inositides

IV. Enzymatic Breakdown

V. Biosynthesis

VI. Physiological Significance of Brain Inositides

References

The Synthesis of Phosphoglycerides and Some Biochemical Applications

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Phosphatidylcholine

III. Synthesis of Phosphatidylethanolamine

IV. Synthesis of Phosphatidylserine

V. Synthesis of Miscellaneous Types of Phosphoglycerides and Derivatives

VI. Application of Synthetic Phosphoglycerides in Biochemical Problems

VII. Concluding Comments

References

The Lipolytic and Esterolytic Activity of Blood and Tissues and Problems of Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. Mast Cells, Lipid Transport, and Atherosclerosis

III. Effects of Protamine Sulfate Administration

IV. Some Observations on the Clearing Factor and Human Atherosclerosis

V. The Relationship between Lipoprotein Lipase, Postherapin Esterase, and Other "Clearing Factor Enzymes"

VI. Lipolytic and Esterolytic Activity of Tissues

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Evaluation of Drugs Active Against Experimental Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Atherosclerosis

III. Cholesterol Synthesis Inhibitors

IV. Acceleration of Cholesterol Degradation and Excretion

V. Sterols Related to Cholesterol

VI. Estrogens and Related Compounds

VII. Androgens and Related Compounds

VIII. Thyroid Hormones and Analogs

IX. Adrenal and Pituitary Hormones

X. Hypotensive Agents

XI. Vitamins and Atherogenesis

XII. Unsaturated Fatty Acids

XIII. Lipoprotein Lipase and Heparin

XIV. Thrombosis, Fibrinolysis, and Anticoagulation

XV. Conclusions

References

Comparative Evaluation of Lipid Biosynthesis in Vitro and in Vivo

I. Introduction

II. Study of Precursors

III. The Enzymatic Systems and the Mechanisms of Synthesis

IV. Localization of Synthesis

V. The Qualitative and Quantitative Regulation of Fatty Acid Synthesis

VI. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 2 provides a discussion of theories of triglyceride structure and presents a provocative comparison of in vitro versus in vivo lipid biosynthesis. This book covers brain phosphoinositide research, synthesis of phosphoglycerides, and the chemistry of lapoamino acids and phosphatidylglycerols.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the procedure for calculating the percentages of the individual triglycerides as well as for triglyceride families. This text then examines the complex field of bacterial lipids. Other chapters consider the two aspects of the relationship between lipid metabolism and atherosclerosis. This book discusses as well the lipolytic and esterolytic activity of various tissues in connection with lipid transport and its relevancy to the development of atherosclerosis. The final chapter deals with the methods best adopted for in vitro and in vivo investigations of lipid biosynthesis.

This book is a valuable resource for phospholipid chemists, biochemists, and scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224411

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.