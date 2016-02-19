Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 2 provides a discussion of theories of triglyceride structure and presents a provocative comparison of in vitro versus in vivo lipid biosynthesis. This book covers brain phosphoinositide research, synthesis of phosphoglycerides, and the chemistry of lapoamino acids and phosphatidylglycerols.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the procedure for calculating the percentages of the individual triglycerides as well as for triglyceride families. This text then examines the complex field of bacterial lipids. Other chapters consider the two aspects of the relationship between lipid metabolism and atherosclerosis. This book discusses as well the lipolytic and esterolytic activity of various tissues in connection with lipid transport and its relevancy to the development of atherosclerosis. The final chapter deals with the methods best adopted for in vitro and in vivo investigations of lipid biosynthesis.

This book is a valuable resource for phospholipid chemists, biochemists, and scientists.