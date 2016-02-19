Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the structure and behavior of lipids through sulfolipids. This book presents the advances on fat absorption and transport.

Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the methods for the analysis of glycerine mixtures that require the determination of the fatty acid composition of the whole mixture and of its component fraction. This text then examines lipids as molecules of biological interest having little or no solubility in water. Other chapters cover the advances in cholesterol metabolism, Vitamin E as it affects lipid metabolism, and a discussion on atherosclerosis. This book discusses as well all areas of lipid research ranging from physical chemistry to physiology and pathology. The final chapter deals with sulfolipid, which appears to be concentrated in the lamellar membranes of the chloroplasts of plants.

This book is a valuable resource for physical chemists, biologists, and pathologists.