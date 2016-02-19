Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199375, 9781483224404

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483224404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Structural Investigation of Natural Fats

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Fatty Acid Composition

III. Determination of Glyceride Composition

IV. Theories of Glyceride Structure

V. Recent Investigations of Natural Fats

VI. Conclusion

References

Physical Structure and Behavior of Lipids and Lipid Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Lipids in Water

III. Lipid Water Interfacial Phenomena

IV. Lipid Structures in Biological Material

References

Recent Developments in the Mechanism of Fat Absorption

I. Introduction

II. Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Dietary Triglycerides

III. The Penetration of the Mucosal Cell by Fats

IV. Metabolism of Fats in the Intestinal Mucosa

V. The Formation of Chylomicrons and their Passage into the Lymph

References

The Clearing Factor Lipase and its Action in the Transport of Fatty Acids between the Blood and the Tissues

I. Early Studies on the Clearing Factor Lipase

II. Localization of the Clearing Factor Lipase

III. The Role of Heparin in Clearing Factor Lipase Action

IV. The Release of Clearing Factor Lipase by Compounds Other than Heparin

V. The Specificity of the Clearing Factor Lipase

VI. Inhibitors of the Clearing Factor Lipase in the Blood

VII. Other Enzymes Released into Plasma by the Injection of Heparin

VIII. The Presence of Clearing Factor Lipase in the Plasma without Heparin Injection

IX. Variations in the Activity of Clearing Factor Lipase in the Tissues

X. The Measurement of Clearing Factor Lipase

XI. The Transport of Fatty Acids Between the Blood and the Tissues

XII. The Role of Clearing Factor Lipase in Fat Transport

XIII. Changes in the Activity of the Clearing Factor Lipase in Various Disease States

XIV. Concluding Remarks

References

Vitamin E and Lipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Vitamin E as an Antioxidant

III. Lipid Metabolism in Muscular Dystrophy

IV. Vitamin E and Unsaturated Fatty Acids

V. Vitamin E and Cholesterol Metabolism

VI. Vitamin E and Enzyme Systems

VII. Vitamin E and Ubiquinones

VIII. Conclusion

References

Atherosclerosis—Spontaneous and Induced

I. Introduction

II. Atherosclerosis in the Common Laboratory Animal Species

III. Summary

References

Chromatographic Investigations in Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Assay of Short Chain Precursors and Intermediates

III. Chemical Forms of the Newly Synthesized Fatty Acids

IV. Intensity of Synthesis of Individual Long Chain Fatty Acid

V. Examination of the Carbon Atoms of the Synthesized Molecule of Fatty Acid

VI. Conclusion

References

Carnitine and Its Role in Fatty Acid Metabolism

I. Nature of the Action of Carnitine on Fatty Acid Metabolism

II. Carnitine Distribution, Synthesis, and Turnover

III. Metabolism of Carnitine Derivatives

IV. Significance of Carnitine and Acylcarnitine Derivatives in Physiological Processes

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Present Status of Research on Catabolism and Excretion of Cholesterol

I. Conversion of Cholesterol to Bile Acids

II. Excretion of Cholesterol

III. Conversion of Cholesterol to Pregnenolone

References

The Plant Sulfolipid

I. Terminology

II. Occurrence

III. Structure

IV. Enzymatic Degradation

V. Sulfolipid Phytosynthesis

VI. Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the structure and behavior of lipids through sulfolipids. This book presents the advances on fat absorption and transport.

Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the methods for the analysis of glycerine mixtures that require the determination of the fatty acid composition of the whole mixture and of its component fraction. This text then examines lipids as molecules of biological interest having little or no solubility in water. Other chapters cover the advances in cholesterol metabolism, Vitamin E as it affects lipid metabolism, and a discussion on atherosclerosis. This book discusses as well all areas of lipid research ranging from physical chemistry to physiology and pathology. The final chapter deals with sulfolipid, which appears to be concentrated in the lamellar membranes of the chloroplasts of plants.

This book is a valuable resource for physical chemists, biologists, and pathologists.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224404

About the Editors

