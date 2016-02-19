Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Structural Investigation of Natural Fats
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Fatty Acid Composition
III. Determination of Glyceride Composition
IV. Theories of Glyceride Structure
V. Recent Investigations of Natural Fats
VI. Conclusion
References
Physical Structure and Behavior of Lipids and Lipid Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Lipids in Water
III. Lipid Water Interfacial Phenomena
IV. Lipid Structures in Biological Material
References
Recent Developments in the Mechanism of Fat Absorption
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Dietary Triglycerides
III. The Penetration of the Mucosal Cell by Fats
IV. Metabolism of Fats in the Intestinal Mucosa
V. The Formation of Chylomicrons and their Passage into the Lymph
References
The Clearing Factor Lipase and its Action in the Transport of Fatty Acids between the Blood and the Tissues
I. Early Studies on the Clearing Factor Lipase
II. Localization of the Clearing Factor Lipase
III. The Role of Heparin in Clearing Factor Lipase Action
IV. The Release of Clearing Factor Lipase by Compounds Other than Heparin
V. The Specificity of the Clearing Factor Lipase
VI. Inhibitors of the Clearing Factor Lipase in the Blood
VII. Other Enzymes Released into Plasma by the Injection of Heparin
VIII. The Presence of Clearing Factor Lipase in the Plasma without Heparin Injection
IX. Variations in the Activity of Clearing Factor Lipase in the Tissues
X. The Measurement of Clearing Factor Lipase
XI. The Transport of Fatty Acids Between the Blood and the Tissues
XII. The Role of Clearing Factor Lipase in Fat Transport
XIII. Changes in the Activity of the Clearing Factor Lipase in Various Disease States
XIV. Concluding Remarks
References
Vitamin E and Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin E as an Antioxidant
III. Lipid Metabolism in Muscular Dystrophy
IV. Vitamin E and Unsaturated Fatty Acids
V. Vitamin E and Cholesterol Metabolism
VI. Vitamin E and Enzyme Systems
VII. Vitamin E and Ubiquinones
VIII. Conclusion
References
Atherosclerosis—Spontaneous and Induced
I. Introduction
II. Atherosclerosis in the Common Laboratory Animal Species
III. Summary
References
Chromatographic Investigations in Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Assay of Short Chain Precursors and Intermediates
III. Chemical Forms of the Newly Synthesized Fatty Acids
IV. Intensity of Synthesis of Individual Long Chain Fatty Acid
V. Examination of the Carbon Atoms of the Synthesized Molecule of Fatty Acid
VI. Conclusion
References
Carnitine and Its Role in Fatty Acid Metabolism
I. Nature of the Action of Carnitine on Fatty Acid Metabolism
II. Carnitine Distribution, Synthesis, and Turnover
III. Metabolism of Carnitine Derivatives
IV. Significance of Carnitine and Acylcarnitine Derivatives in Physiological Processes
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Present Status of Research on Catabolism and Excretion of Cholesterol
I. Conversion of Cholesterol to Bile Acids
II. Excretion of Cholesterol
III. Conversion of Cholesterol to Pregnenolone
References
The Plant Sulfolipid
I. Terminology
II. Occurrence
III. Structure
IV. Enzymatic Degradation
V. Sulfolipid Phytosynthesis
VI. Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the structure and behavior of lipids through sulfolipids. This book presents the advances on fat absorption and transport.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the methods for the analysis of glycerine mixtures that require the determination of the fatty acid composition of the whole mixture and of its component fraction. This text then examines lipids as molecules of biological interest having little or no solubility in water. Other chapters cover the advances in cholesterol metabolism, Vitamin E as it affects lipid metabolism, and a discussion on atherosclerosis. This book discusses as well all areas of lipid research ranging from physical chemistry to physiology and pathology. The final chapter deals with sulfolipid, which appears to be concentrated in the lamellar membranes of the chloroplasts of plants.
This book is a valuable resource for physical chemists, biologists, and pathologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224404