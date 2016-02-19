Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249220, 9781483215433

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215433
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1988
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents


Preface

The Lipid Secretion of the Meibomian Glands

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy

III. Physiological Functions

IV. Analysis of Secretion

V. Physical Properties of the Secretion

VI. Clinical Aspects

VII. Conclusions

References

Lipids in Platelet Function: Platelet and Vascular Prostaglandins in Thromboembolic Disease

I. Introduction

II. Metabolism of AA in Platelets and in Vessel Walls

III. Replacement of AA in Membrane Phospholipids: Dietary Approaches to the Prevention of Thrombosis

IV. Conclusions

References

Sterol Carrier and Lipid Transfer Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Sterol Carrier Proteins

III. Fatty Acid-Binding Protein (FABP)

IV. Other Intracellular Lipid Transfer Proteins

References

Hypo- and Hyperresponders: Individual Differences in the Response of Serum Cholesterol Concentration to Changes in Diet

I. Summary

II. Introduction

III. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol in Animals

IV. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol in Humans

V. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Components Other than Cholesterol

VI. Serum Lipoproteins in Hypo- and Hyperresponders

VII. Metabolic Differences Between Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol

VIII. Miscellaneous Characteristics of Hypo- and Hyperresponders to Dietary Cholesterol

IX. Practical Considerations

References

The Role of Dietary Cholesterol in the Regulation of Human Body Cholesterol Metabolism

Text

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 22 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of lipid research. This book covers a variety of topics, including lipid secretion, lipids in platelet function, lipid transfer proteins, serum cholesterol, and cholesterol metabolism.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the lipid secretion of the meibomian glands, with emphasis on its chemical composition and physical properties. This text then explains the influence of lipids in platelet function and considers the metabolism of arachidonic acid in disease states, such as diabetes, nephrosis, and atherosclerosis. Other chapters examine the manner in which dietary cholesterol contributes to regulation of cholesterol metabolism. This book discusses as well the identification, isolation, and metabolism of sterol carrier proteins and lipid transfer proteins. The final chapter deals with the underlying problems that militate against a simple dose–response relationship.

This book is a valuable resource for biologist, biochemists, and clinicians.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215433

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

