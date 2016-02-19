Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 22
1st Edition
The Lipid Secretion of the Meibomian Glands
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy
III. Physiological Functions
IV. Analysis of Secretion
V. Physical Properties of the Secretion
VI. Clinical Aspects
VII. Conclusions
Lipids in Platelet Function: Platelet and Vascular Prostaglandins in Thromboembolic Disease
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of AA in Platelets and in Vessel Walls
III. Replacement of AA in Membrane Phospholipids: Dietary Approaches to the Prevention of Thrombosis
IV. Conclusions
Sterol Carrier and Lipid Transfer Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Sterol Carrier Proteins
III. Fatty Acid-Binding Protein (FABP)
IV. Other Intracellular Lipid Transfer Proteins
Hypo- and Hyperresponders: Individual Differences in the Response of Serum Cholesterol Concentration to Changes in Diet
I. Summary
II. Introduction
III. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol in Animals
IV. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol in Humans
V. Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Components Other than Cholesterol
VI. Serum Lipoproteins in Hypo- and Hyperresponders
VII. Metabolic Differences Between Hypo- and Hyperresponsiveness to Dietary Cholesterol
VIII. Miscellaneous Characteristics of Hypo- and Hyperresponders to Dietary Cholesterol
IX. Practical Considerations
The Role of Dietary Cholesterol in the Regulation of Human Body Cholesterol Metabolism
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 22 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of lipid research. This book covers a variety of topics, including lipid secretion, lipids in platelet function, lipid transfer proteins, serum cholesterol, and cholesterol metabolism.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the lipid secretion of the meibomian glands, with emphasis on its chemical composition and physical properties. This text then explains the influence of lipids in platelet function and considers the metabolism of arachidonic acid in disease states, such as diabetes, nephrosis, and atherosclerosis. Other chapters examine the manner in which dietary cholesterol contributes to regulation of cholesterol metabolism. This book discusses as well the identification, isolation, and metabolism of sterol carrier proteins and lipid transfer proteins. The final chapter deals with the underlying problems that militate against a simple dose–response relationship.
This book is a valuable resource for biologist, biochemists, and clinicians.
