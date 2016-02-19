Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 22 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of lipid research. This book covers a variety of topics, including lipid secretion, lipids in platelet function, lipid transfer proteins, serum cholesterol, and cholesterol metabolism.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the lipid secretion of the meibomian glands, with emphasis on its chemical composition and physical properties. This text then explains the influence of lipids in platelet function and considers the metabolism of arachidonic acid in disease states, such as diabetes, nephrosis, and atherosclerosis. Other chapters examine the manner in which dietary cholesterol contributes to regulation of cholesterol metabolism. This book discusses as well the identification, isolation, and metabolism of sterol carrier proteins and lipid transfer proteins. The final chapter deals with the underlying problems that militate against a simple dose–response relationship.

This book is a valuable resource for biologist, biochemists, and clinicians.