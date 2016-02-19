Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 19 is a seven-chapter text that covers the physical and biological aspects of lipid metabolism.

The first chapter deals with the interactions between circulating lipids and lipid proteins and the arterial tissue matrix. The subsequent chapter discusses the apolipoprotein C metabolism, the roles of lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase and cholesterol ester transfer protein in intravascular cholesterol transport. Other chapters explore the significance of bile acid biosynthesis for cholesterol homeostasis, the metabolism of phosphatidylserine, and gas chromatographic and mass spectrometry analysis of prostanoids. The last chapter considers the role of dietary fiber in health and disease.

This book is of great value to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.