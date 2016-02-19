Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
The Interaction of Lipids and Lipoproteins with the Intercellular Matrix of Arterial Tissue: Its Possible Role in Atherogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Collagen
III. Elastin
IV. Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans
V. The Interactions of Glycoproteins of the Arterial Extracellular Matrix with Lipids and Lipoproteins
VI. The Possible Effect of the Extracellular Matrix on Lipoprotein Movement through the Arterial Intima-Media
VII. Conclusion
References
Apolipoprotein C Metabolism in Man
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Structure-Function Relationships
IV. Metabolism of C Apolipoproteins
V. Measurements of C Apolipoprotein Kinetics in Man
References
Lecithin: Cholesterol Acyltransferase and Intravascular Cholesterol Transport
I. Introduction
II. LCATase Characterization
III. LCATase Reaction with Plasma Lipoproteins
IV. Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein
V. LCATase and Cellular Cholesterol Homeostasis
VI. LCATase, Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein, and Intravascular Cholesterol Transport: Conclusions
References
Development of Bile Acid Biogenesis and Its Significance in Cholesterol Homeostasis
I. Introduction
II. Development of Bile Acid Pool in Animals and Man
III. Cholesterol and Bile Acid Metabolism in Fetal and Neonatal Liver
IV. The Significance of Bile Acids and Sterols in Meconium
V. Role of Endocrine Factors in the Development of Bile Acid Biogenesis
VI. Stimulation of Bile Acid Biogenesis During Development as a Means of Improving Cholesterol Handling in Adult Life
VII. Conclusions
References
Biosynthesis and Transport of Phosphatidylserine in the Cell
I. Introduction
II. Net Synthesis of Phosphatidylserine
III. Base Exchange Reaction
IV. ATP-Dependent Phosphatidylserine Formation
V. Decarboxylation of Phosphatidylserine
VI. Transport of Phosphatidylserine
VII. Conclusions
References
Analysis of Prostanoids by GC/MS Measurement
I. Introduction
II. Gas Chromatography
III. Mass Spectrometry
IV. Derivatization of Prostanoids for GC/MS Measurement
V. Computer Technology for GC/MS Measurements
VI. Characteristics of GC/MS and RIA Analysis
VII. Summary
References
Morphological Aspects of Dietary Fibers in the Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 19 is a seven-chapter text that covers the physical and biological aspects of lipid metabolism.
The first chapter deals with the interactions between circulating lipids and lipid proteins and the arterial tissue matrix. The subsequent chapter discusses the apolipoprotein C metabolism, the roles of lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase and cholesterol ester transfer protein in intravascular cholesterol transport. Other chapters explore the significance of bile acid biosynthesis for cholesterol homeostasis, the metabolism of phosphatidylserine, and gas chromatographic and mass spectrometry analysis of prostanoids. The last chapter considers the role of dietary fiber in health and disease.
This book is of great value to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215419