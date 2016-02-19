Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249190, 9781483215419

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215419
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

The Interaction of Lipids and Lipoproteins with the Intercellular Matrix of Arterial Tissue: Its Possible Role in Atherogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Collagen

III. Elastin

IV. Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans

V. The Interactions of Glycoproteins of the Arterial Extracellular Matrix with Lipids and Lipoproteins

VI. The Possible Effect of the Extracellular Matrix on Lipoprotein Movement through the Arterial Intima-Media

VII. Conclusion

References

Apolipoprotein C Metabolism in Man

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Structure-Function Relationships

IV. Metabolism of C Apolipoproteins

V. Measurements of C Apolipoprotein Kinetics in Man

References

Lecithin: Cholesterol Acyltransferase and Intravascular Cholesterol Transport

I. Introduction

II. LCATase Characterization

III. LCATase Reaction with Plasma Lipoproteins

IV. Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein

V. LCATase and Cellular Cholesterol Homeostasis

VI. LCATase, Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein, and Intravascular Cholesterol Transport: Conclusions

References

Development of Bile Acid Biogenesis and Its Significance in Cholesterol Homeostasis

I. Introduction

II. Development of Bile Acid Pool in Animals and Man

III. Cholesterol and Bile Acid Metabolism in Fetal and Neonatal Liver

IV. The Significance of Bile Acids and Sterols in Meconium

V. Role of Endocrine Factors in the Development of Bile Acid Biogenesis

VI. Stimulation of Bile Acid Biogenesis During Development as a Means of Improving Cholesterol Handling in Adult Life

VII. Conclusions

References

Biosynthesis and Transport of Phosphatidylserine in the Cell

I. Introduction

II. Net Synthesis of Phosphatidylserine

III. Base Exchange Reaction

IV. ATP-Dependent Phosphatidylserine Formation

V. Decarboxylation of Phosphatidylserine

VI. Transport of Phosphatidylserine

VII. Conclusions

References

Analysis of Prostanoids by GC/MS Measurement

I. Introduction

II. Gas Chromatography

III. Mass Spectrometry

IV. Derivatization of Prostanoids for GC/MS Measurement

V. Computer Technology for GC/MS Measurements

VI. Characteristics of GC/MS and RIA Analysis

VII. Summary

References

Morphological Aspects of Dietary Fibers in the Intestine

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 19 is a seven-chapter text that covers the physical and biological aspects of lipid metabolism.

The first chapter deals with the interactions between circulating lipids and lipid proteins and the arterial tissue matrix. The subsequent chapter discusses the apolipoprotein C metabolism, the roles of lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase and cholesterol ester transfer protein in intravascular cholesterol transport. Other chapters explore the significance of bile acid biosynthesis for cholesterol homeostasis, the metabolism of phosphatidylserine, and gas chromatographic and mass spectrometry analysis of prostanoids. The last chapter considers the role of dietary fiber in health and disease.

This book is of great value to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

