Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 18 is a seven-chapter text that brings together significant research studies on atherosclerosis.

The opening chapter describes the pathological techniques in atherosclerosis research. The succeeding chapters deal with the influence of lipid-lowering drugs on bile acid metabolism and the cholesterol metabolism in ovarian tissue. Other chapters examine the principal role of sulfolipids and the influence of dietary linoleic acids on blood pressure regulation in rats. The closing chapters review the influence of nonnutritive fiber on lipid metabolism and the influence of fiber on lipid-associated diseases. These chapters also consider the techniques for polar lipid analysis.

This book will be of great value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.