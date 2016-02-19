Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Techniques in Pathology in Atherosclerosis Research
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Induction of Atherosclerosis
III. Diagnosis of Atherosclerosis and Assessment of Lesions
IV. Epidemiology
V. Tissue Culture
VI. Statistical Evaluation of Morphometric Results
VII. Summary
References
Effects of Hypolipidemic Drugs on Bile Acid Metabolism in Man
I. Introduction
II. Absorbable Hypolipidemic Agents
III. Nonabsorbable Hypolipidemic Agents
References
Cholesterol Metabolism by Ovarian Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Where Does Ovarian Cholesterol Come From?
III. Lipoprotein Metabolism by Ovarian Cells
IV. Ovarian Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism
V. Cholesterol Side Chain Cleavage
VI. Do the Ovaries Secrete Cholesterol?
VII. Compartmentalization of Ovarian Sterol Metabolism and Intracellular Sterol Transport
VIII. A Model of the Regulation of Cholesterol Metabolism in the Rat Corpus Luteum
References
Metabolism of Sulfolipids in Mammalian Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Classification, Occurrence, and Turnover
III. Biosynthesis of Sulfolipids
IV. Desulfation of Sulfolipids
V. Immunological Properties of Sulfolipids
VI. Inherited Disorders of Sulfolipid Metabolism
VII. Role of Sulfolipids in Mammalian Metabolism
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Influence of Dietary Linoleic Acid Content on Blood Pressure Regulation in Salt-Loaded Rats (with Special Reference to the Prostaglandin System)
I. Introduction
II. Dependence of Blood Pressure on Dietary Linoleic Acid
III. Significance of Dietary Sodium Chloride
IV. Body Weight
V. Fatty Acid Pattern in Tissue Lipids
VI. Prostaglandin Metabolism
VII. Influence on Blood Pressure of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis Inhibitors
VIII. Sympathetic Nervous System
IX. Kidney Function
X. Vessel Reactivity
XI. Conclusions
References
The Role of Dietary Fiber in Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Analysis
III. Interactions in Lipid Metabolism
IV. Involvement in Lipid-Associated Diseases
V. Conclusions
References
Current Techniques of Extraction, Purification, and Preliminary Fractionation of Polar Lipids of Natural Origin
I. Introduction
II. Extraction of Lipids from Biological Material
III. Purification of Extracted Lipids from Nonlipid Contaminants
IV. Preliminary Fractionation of Total Polar Lipids
V. Conclusion
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 18 is a seven-chapter text that brings together significant research studies on atherosclerosis.
The opening chapter describes the pathological techniques in atherosclerosis research. The succeeding chapters deal with the influence of lipid-lowering drugs on bile acid metabolism and the cholesterol metabolism in ovarian tissue. Other chapters examine the principal role of sulfolipids and the influence of dietary linoleic acids on blood pressure regulation in rats. The closing chapters review the influence of nonnutritive fiber on lipid metabolism and the influence of fiber on lipid-associated diseases. These chapters also consider the techniques for polar lipid analysis.
This book will be of great value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215402