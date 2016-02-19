Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249183, 9781483215402

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1981
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Techniques in Pathology in Atherosclerosis Research

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Induction of Atherosclerosis

III. Diagnosis of Atherosclerosis and Assessment of Lesions

IV. Epidemiology

V. Tissue Culture

VI. Statistical Evaluation of Morphometric Results

VII. Summary

References

Effects of Hypolipidemic Drugs on Bile Acid Metabolism in Man

I. Introduction

II. Absorbable Hypolipidemic Agents

III. Nonabsorbable Hypolipidemic Agents

References

Cholesterol Metabolism by Ovarian Tissue

I. Introduction

II. Where Does Ovarian Cholesterol Come From?

III. Lipoprotein Metabolism by Ovarian Cells

IV. Ovarian Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism

V. Cholesterol Side Chain Cleavage

VI. Do the Ovaries Secrete Cholesterol?

VII. Compartmentalization of Ovarian Sterol Metabolism and Intracellular Sterol Transport

VIII. A Model of the Regulation of Cholesterol Metabolism in the Rat Corpus Luteum

References

Metabolism of Sulfolipids in Mammalian Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Classification, Occurrence, and Turnover

III. Biosynthesis of Sulfolipids

IV. Desulfation of Sulfolipids

V. Immunological Properties of Sulfolipids

VI. Inherited Disorders of Sulfolipid Metabolism

VII. Role of Sulfolipids in Mammalian Metabolism

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Influence of Dietary Linoleic Acid Content on Blood Pressure Regulation in Salt-Loaded Rats (with Special Reference to the Prostaglandin System)

I. Introduction

II. Dependence of Blood Pressure on Dietary Linoleic Acid

III. Significance of Dietary Sodium Chloride

IV. Body Weight

V. Fatty Acid Pattern in Tissue Lipids

VI. Prostaglandin Metabolism

VII. Influence on Blood Pressure of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis Inhibitors

VIII. Sympathetic Nervous System

IX. Kidney Function

X. Vessel Reactivity

XI. Conclusions

References

The Role of Dietary Fiber in Lipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Definition and Analysis

III. Interactions in Lipid Metabolism

IV. Involvement in Lipid-Associated Diseases

V. Conclusions

References

Current Techniques of Extraction, Purification, and Preliminary Fractionation of Polar Lipids of Natural Origin

I. Introduction

II. Extraction of Lipids from Biological Material

III. Purification of Extracted Lipids from Nonlipid Contaminants

IV. Preliminary Fractionation of Total Polar Lipids

V. Conclusion

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 18 is a seven-chapter text that brings together significant research studies on atherosclerosis.

The opening chapter describes the pathological techniques in atherosclerosis research. The succeeding chapters deal with the influence of lipid-lowering drugs on bile acid metabolism and the cholesterol metabolism in ovarian tissue. Other chapters examine the principal role of sulfolipids and the influence of dietary linoleic acids on blood pressure regulation in rats. The closing chapters review the influence of nonnutritive fiber on lipid metabolism and the influence of fiber on lipid-associated diseases. These chapters also consider the techniques for polar lipid analysis.

This book will be of great value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

