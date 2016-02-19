Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249176, 9781483215396

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1980
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Body Cholesterol Removal: Role of Plasma High-Density Lipoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Composition and Structure of High-Density Lipoproteins

III. Interaction of HDL with Phospholipid Bilayers and Membranes in Vitro

IV. HDL Metabolism

V. HDL in Health and Disease

References

High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism

I. Composition, Structure, and Heterogeneity of HDL

II. Origin of HDL

III. HDL, LCAT, and Cholesterol Transport

IV. Relationship of HDL to Triglyceride Transport

V. Catabolism of HDL

VI. HDL Apoprotein Kinetics in Vivo

VII. Regulation of Plasma HDL Levels and Metabolism

References

Cholesterol Metabolism in Clinical Hyperlipidemias

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

On the Mechanism of Hypocholesterolemic Effects of Polyunsaturated Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Hypocholesterolemic Agents

III. Effect of Dietary Lipids on Bile

IV. Effect of Dietary Lipids on Plasma Lipoproteins

V. Possible Overall Mechanism of Cholesterol Loss

VI. Polyunsaturated Lipids and Gallstone

VII. Summary

References

Lipid Peroxidation in Mitochondrial Membrane

I. Introduction

II. Reaction Kinetics of Lipid Peroxidation in Mitochondrial Membranes

III. Control Mechanisms of Lipid Peroxidation

IV. Effect of Lipid Peroxidation on the Biological Membrane Structure and Function

V. Discussion of the Possible Role of Lipid Peroxidation in Cell Life and Development of Pathological Processes

VI. Conclusion

References

Membrane Cooperative Enzymes as a Tool for the Investigation of Membrane Structure and Related Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Membrane-Bound Enzymes Under Study

III. Regulation of Membrane Cooperative Enzymes

IV. Application of Allosteric Probe for Membrane Research

References

Note Added in Proof

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 17 is a six-chapter text that covers the most prevalent problems in lipoprotein mechanism research works.

The opening chapters examine the metabolic role of high-density lipoproteins (HDL), specifically the role of HDL in cholesterol transport. The next chapter discusses cholesterol metabolism in various types of clinical hyperlipidemias and describes cholesterol turnover as a function of hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, or a combination of the two. Other chapters deal with the hypocholesterolemic effect of polyunsaturated fats on man, as well as the mechanism of lipid peroxidation in mitochondrial membranes and its effects on alterations in cellular processes. The closing chapter relates to membrane phenomena, with particular emphasis to the study of membrane structure by means of membrane-cooperative enzymes. This chapter also explores the application of allosterism as a tool for membrane research.

This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215396

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.