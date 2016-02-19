Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Body Cholesterol Removal: Role of Plasma High-Density Lipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Structure of High-Density Lipoproteins
III. Interaction of HDL with Phospholipid Bilayers and Membranes in Vitro
IV. HDL Metabolism
V. HDL in Health and Disease
References
High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism
I. Composition, Structure, and Heterogeneity of HDL
II. Origin of HDL
III. HDL, LCAT, and Cholesterol Transport
IV. Relationship of HDL to Triglyceride Transport
V. Catabolism of HDL
VI. HDL Apoprotein Kinetics in Vivo
VII. Regulation of Plasma HDL Levels and Metabolism
References
Cholesterol Metabolism in Clinical Hyperlipidemias
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
On the Mechanism of Hypocholesterolemic Effects of Polyunsaturated Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Hypocholesterolemic Agents
III. Effect of Dietary Lipids on Bile
IV. Effect of Dietary Lipids on Plasma Lipoproteins
V. Possible Overall Mechanism of Cholesterol Loss
VI. Polyunsaturated Lipids and Gallstone
VII. Summary
References
Lipid Peroxidation in Mitochondrial Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Reaction Kinetics of Lipid Peroxidation in Mitochondrial Membranes
III. Control Mechanisms of Lipid Peroxidation
IV. Effect of Lipid Peroxidation on the Biological Membrane Structure and Function
V. Discussion of the Possible Role of Lipid Peroxidation in Cell Life and Development of Pathological Processes
VI. Conclusion
References
Membrane Cooperative Enzymes as a Tool for the Investigation of Membrane Structure and Related Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Membrane-Bound Enzymes Under Study
III. Regulation of Membrane Cooperative Enzymes
IV. Application of Allosteric Probe for Membrane Research
References
Note Added in Proof
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 17 is a six-chapter text that covers the most prevalent problems in lipoprotein mechanism research works.
The opening chapters examine the metabolic role of high-density lipoproteins (HDL), specifically the role of HDL in cholesterol transport. The next chapter discusses cholesterol metabolism in various types of clinical hyperlipidemias and describes cholesterol turnover as a function of hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, or a combination of the two. Other chapters deal with the hypocholesterolemic effect of polyunsaturated fats on man, as well as the mechanism of lipid peroxidation in mitochondrial membranes and its effects on alterations in cellular processes. The closing chapter relates to membrane phenomena, with particular emphasis to the study of membrane structure by means of membrane-cooperative enzymes. This chapter also explores the application of allosterism as a tool for membrane research.
This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th April 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215396