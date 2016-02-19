Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 17 is a six-chapter text that covers the most prevalent problems in lipoprotein mechanism research works.

The opening chapters examine the metabolic role of high-density lipoproteins (HDL), specifically the role of HDL in cholesterol transport. The next chapter discusses cholesterol metabolism in various types of clinical hyperlipidemias and describes cholesterol turnover as a function of hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, or a combination of the two. Other chapters deal with the hypocholesterolemic effect of polyunsaturated fats on man, as well as the mechanism of lipid peroxidation in mitochondrial membranes and its effects on alterations in cellular processes. The closing chapter relates to membrane phenomena, with particular emphasis to the study of membrane structure by means of membrane-cooperative enzymes. This chapter also explores the application of allosterism as a tool for membrane research.

This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.