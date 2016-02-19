Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249152, 9781483215372

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215372
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 370
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Long-Range Order in Biomembranes

I. Introduction

II. The Models of Biomembrane Organization

III. Limitations of Fluid-Mosaic Model

IV. Long-Range Organization in Membranes

V. The "Plate Model" of Membrane Structure

VI. Epilogue

References

The Pharmacodynamics and Toxicology of Steroids and Related Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Methodology of Measurement

III. Theories of Physiologic Mechanisms

IV. Enzyme Systems

V. Transport Mechanisms

VI. Safety Testing for Carcinogenic Hazards

VII. Drug Side Effects

VIII. Transplacental Effects

IX. Effects on the CNS

X. Summary

References

Fungal Lipids

I. Introduction

II. A Note on Taxonomic Classification

III. Total Lipid Composition

IV. Intracellular Distribution of Lipids

V. Extracellular Lipids

VI. Biosynthesis of Lipid Components

References

The Biochemistry of Plant Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Stereochemistry

III. The Dominant Sterols

IV. Minor Steroids

V. Biosynthesis of Tetracyclic Structure

VI. Metabolism of the Side Chain

VII. The Biosynthetic Sequence After Cyclization

VIII. The Function of Sterols

IX. Phylogenetic and Evolutionary Implications

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 15 is a four-chapter text that covers important aspects of lipid chemistry, including biomembranes and fungal lipids.

The first chapter is devoted to the long-range order in biomembranes. This chapter presents evidence that the proteins and lipids of biological membranes are partitioned into functional and structural aggregates in the plane of the membrane. The second chapter surveys the pharmacology and toxicology of steroids and related compounds. This chapter also provides the methodology, physiologic and transport mechanisms, and effects on the central nervous system. The third chapter explores all aspects of lipid composition of all classes of fungi. This chapter also discusses the intracellular distribution and biosynthesis of the lipid components of fungi. The fourth chapter considers the biochemistry of plant sterols, including structure, stereochemistry, biosynthesis, metabolism, and function.

This book will be of value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215372

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

