Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 15 is a four-chapter text that covers important aspects of lipid chemistry, including biomembranes and fungal lipids.

The first chapter is devoted to the long-range order in biomembranes. This chapter presents evidence that the proteins and lipids of biological membranes are partitioned into functional and structural aggregates in the plane of the membrane. The second chapter surveys the pharmacology and toxicology of steroids and related compounds. This chapter also provides the methodology, physiologic and transport mechanisms, and effects on the central nervous system. The third chapter explores all aspects of lipid composition of all classes of fungi. This chapter also discusses the intracellular distribution and biosynthesis of the lipid components of fungi. The fourth chapter considers the biochemistry of plant sterols, including structure, stereochemistry, biosynthesis, metabolism, and function.

This book will be of value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.