Long-Range Order in Biomembranes
I. Introduction
II. The Models of Biomembrane Organization
III. Limitations of Fluid-Mosaic Model
IV. Long-Range Organization in Membranes
V. The "Plate Model" of Membrane Structure
VI. Epilogue
The Pharmacodynamics and Toxicology of Steroids and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Methodology of Measurement
III. Theories of Physiologic Mechanisms
IV. Enzyme Systems
V. Transport Mechanisms
VI. Safety Testing for Carcinogenic Hazards
VII. Drug Side Effects
VIII. Transplacental Effects
IX. Effects on the CNS
X. Summary
Fungal Lipids
I. Introduction
II. A Note on Taxonomic Classification
III. Total Lipid Composition
IV. Intracellular Distribution of Lipids
V. Extracellular Lipids
VI. Biosynthesis of Lipid Components
The Biochemistry of Plant Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Stereochemistry
III. The Dominant Sterols
IV. Minor Steroids
V. Biosynthesis of Tetracyclic Structure
VI. Metabolism of the Side Chain
VII. The Biosynthetic Sequence After Cyclization
VIII. The Function of Sterols
IX. Phylogenetic and Evolutionary Implications
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 15 is a four-chapter text that covers important aspects of lipid chemistry, including biomembranes and fungal lipids.
The first chapter is devoted to the long-range order in biomembranes. This chapter presents evidence that the proteins and lipids of biological membranes are partitioned into functional and structural aggregates in the plane of the membrane. The second chapter surveys the pharmacology and toxicology of steroids and related compounds. This chapter also provides the methodology, physiologic and transport mechanisms, and effects on the central nervous system. The third chapter explores all aspects of lipid composition of all classes of fungi. This chapter also discusses the intracellular distribution and biosynthesis of the lipid components of fungi. The fourth chapter considers the biochemistry of plant sterols, including structure, stereochemistry, biosynthesis, metabolism, and function.
This book will be of value to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
