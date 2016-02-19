Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
The Relationship Between Plasma and Tissue Lipids in Human Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Relationship Between the Chemical and Morphological Characteristics of Lipid in Human Aortic Intima
III. Concentration of Plasma LD-Lipoprotein in Normal Intima and Lesions
IV. Quantitative Relationship Between Plasma Constituents in Intima
V. Relationship Between LD-Lipoprotein and the Lipid "Deposited" in Intima
VI. Conclusions
Lipid Metabolism in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Fatty Acids
IV. Glycerides
V. Sterols
VI. Phospholipids
VII. Lipid Ethers
VIII. Studies of Drugs and Inhibitors of Lipid Metabolism in Cultured Cells
IX. Studies of Lipids in Differentiated Cells in Culture
X. Use of Cell Cultures for the Study of Lipidoses
XI. Comparison of Lipid Metabolism in Normal and Tumor Cells in Culture
XII. Summary and Conclusions
Effect of Diet on Activity of Enzymes Involved in Fatty Acid and Cholesterol Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Dietary Adaptation of Specific Enzymes Involved in Fatty Acid and Cholesterol Synthesis
III. Overview
Role of Phospholipids in Transport and Enzymic Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Criteria for Establishing and Determining the Role of Lipids in Biological Processes
III. Nonspecific Role of Lipids in Biological Processes
IV. Effect of Membrane Fluidity and Lipid Phase Transitions on Functioning of Membrane-Bound Proteins
V. Specific Role of Lipids
VI. Partially Characterized Aspects of Lipid-Protein Interactions
VII. Epilogue and Prospects
The Composition and Possible Physiologie Role of the Thyroid Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Methods and Materials
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
Glycosyl Glycerides
I. Introduction
II. Discovery and Elucidation of Structure
III. Isolation and Analytical Methodology
IV. Occurrence and Distribution
V. Chemical Synthesis
VI. Metabolism in Plants, Bacteria, and Animals
VII. Biological Function
Inhibition of Fatty Acid Oxidation by Biguanides: Implications for Metabolic Physiopathology
I. Introduction
II. Preliminary Pharmacobiological Criteria
III. Glucose Turnover and Oxidation
IV. Gluconeogenesis
V. Peripheral Glucose Utilization
VI. Secondary Hyperinsulinemia
VII. Intestinal Glucose Absorption
VIII. Lactate Metabolism
IX. Adipose Tissue Metabolism
X. Hyperlipoproteinemia
XI. Nitrogen Metabolism
XII. Relationships Between Biguanides and Insulin
XIII. A Further Hypothesis
XIV. Conclusions
XV. Summary
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 12 is a seven-chapter text that focuses on the significant progress in lipid metabolism.
The opening chapter reviews the relationships between plasma and tissue lipids and atherosclerosis. Understanding the dynamics of exchange of plasma lipoproteins with aortic tissue is the basis of understanding the etiology of this disease and the approaches to therapy. The succeeding chapters describe the phases of lipid metabolism in cultured cells and the influences of various dietary components on the specific enzymes of fatty acid and cholesterol biogenesis. Other chapters discuss the role of phospholipids in transport and enzymic reactions, membrane fluidity, aspects of lipid-protein interactions, and the physiologic role of thyroid lipids. The closing chapters explore the chemistry and biological function of glycosyl glycerides, as well as the physiopathology of the biguanidines, a class of oral hypoglycemic agents.
This book will prove useful to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
