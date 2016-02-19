Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249121, 9781483215341

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215341
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1974
Page Count: 436
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Relationship Between Plasma and Tissue Lipids in Human Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. Relationship Between the Chemical and Morphological Characteristics of Lipid in Human Aortic Intima

III. Concentration of Plasma LD-Lipoprotein in Normal Intima and Lesions

IV. Quantitative Relationship Between Plasma Constituents in Intima

V. Relationship Between LD-Lipoprotein and the Lipid "Deposited" in Intima

VI. Conclusions

References

Lipid Metabolism in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Fatty Acids

IV. Glycerides

V. Sterols

VI. Phospholipids

VII. Lipid Ethers

VIII. Studies of Drugs and Inhibitors of Lipid Metabolism in Cultured Cells

IX. Studies of Lipids in Differentiated Cells in Culture

X. Use of Cell Cultures for the Study of Lipidoses

XI. Comparison of Lipid Metabolism in Normal and Tumor Cells in Culture

XII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Effect of Diet on Activity of Enzymes Involved in Fatty Acid and Cholesterol Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Dietary Adaptation of Specific Enzymes Involved in Fatty Acid and Cholesterol Synthesis

III. Overview

References

Role of Phospholipids in Transport and Enzymic Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Criteria for Establishing and Determining the Role of Lipids in Biological Processes

III. Nonspecific Role of Lipids in Biological Processes

IV. Effect of Membrane Fluidity and Lipid Phase Transitions on Functioning of Membrane-Bound Proteins

V. Specific Role of Lipids

VI. Partially Characterized Aspects of Lipid-Protein Interactions

VII. Epilogue and Prospects

References

The Composition and Possible Physiologie Role of the Thyroid Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Methods and Materials

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

Glycosyl Glycerides

I. Introduction

II. Discovery and Elucidation of Structure

III. Isolation and Analytical Methodology

IV. Occurrence and Distribution

V. Chemical Synthesis

VI. Metabolism in Plants, Bacteria, and Animals

VII. Biological Function

References

Inhibition of Fatty Acid Oxidation by Biguanides: Implications for Metabolic Physiopathology

I. Introduction

II. Preliminary Pharmacobiological Criteria

III. Glucose Turnover and Oxidation

IV. Gluconeogenesis

V. Peripheral Glucose Utilization

VI. Secondary Hyperinsulinemia

VII. Intestinal Glucose Absorption

VIII. Lactate Metabolism

IX. Adipose Tissue Metabolism

X. Hyperlipoproteinemia

XI. Nitrogen Metabolism

XII. Relationships Between Biguanides and Insulin

XIII. A Further Hypothesis

XIV. Conclusions

XV. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 12 is a seven-chapter text that focuses on the significant progress in lipid metabolism.

The opening chapter reviews the relationships between plasma and tissue lipids and atherosclerosis. Understanding the dynamics of exchange of plasma lipoproteins with aortic tissue is the basis of understanding the etiology of this disease and the approaches to therapy. The succeeding chapters describe the phases of lipid metabolism in cultured cells and the influences of various dietary components on the specific enzymes of fatty acid and cholesterol biogenesis. Other chapters discuss the role of phospholipids in transport and enzymic reactions, membrane fluidity, aspects of lipid-protein interactions, and the physiologic role of thyroid lipids. The closing chapters explore the chemistry and biological function of glycosyl glycerides, as well as the physiopathology of the biguanidines, a class of oral hypoglycemic agents.

This book will prove useful to lipid chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215341

