Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 11 is a seven-chapter text that discusses a wide range of topics in the field, including steroid metabolism, phytosterols, and fatty acid transport.

The first chapter reviews the metabolic role of lecithin: cholesterol acyltransferase. The next chapter deals with the simple means of separation and quantitation of serum lipoproteins. This chapter describes the variations of the reaction involving lipoproteins, divalent cations, and polyanionic substances, both organic and inorganic. Other chapters discuss the fatty acid metabolism by brain tissue, the concept of the blood-brain barrier and its role in fatty acid uptake, as well as the many alterations in bile acid structure due to their interaction with the intestinal microflora. A chapter focuses on the multiple aspects of plant sterol chemistry, function, and metabolism. The last chapters examine the mechanism of insect utilization and metabolism of dietary sterol. These chapters also cover the role of lipids in viral structure and metabolism.

This book will prove useful to lipid chemistry, biochemists, and researchers.