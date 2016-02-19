Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249114, 9781483215334

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215334
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 382
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Metabolic Role of Lecithin : Cholesterol Acyltransferase: Perspectives from Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Familial LCAT Deficiency

III. Cholesterol-Fed Guinea Pigs

IV. Cholestasis

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

Lipoprotein-Polyanion-Metal Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Precipitation of Serum Lipoproteins with Sulfated Polysaccharides and Sodium Phosphotungstate

III. Precipitation of Serum Lipoproteins with Polyphosphates, Tetracyclines, and Detergents

IV. Isolation of Serum Lipoproteins by Precipitation with Polyanions

V. Determination of Serum Low Density Lipoproteins

VI. Summary

References

Uptake and Transport of Fatty Acids into the Brain and the Role of the Blood—Brain Barrier System

I. Introduction

II. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) and Lipids

III. BBB and Fatty Acids

IV. Specificity of Fatty Acid Uptake

V. Incorporation of Radioactivity into Brain Polar Lipids

VI. Fatty Acid Transport into the Brain

VII. BBB and Malnutrition

VIII. Discussion of the Concept of the BBB as It Applies to Lipids

IX. Summary

References

Microbiological Transformation of Bile Acids

I. Introduction

II. Microbiological Transformation of Bile Acids in the Intestinal Tract

III. Microbiological Degradation of Bile Acids in Vitro

IV. Conclusions

References

Phytosterols

I. Introduction

II. Extraction and Identification

III. Role of Sterols

IV. Changes in Sterols During Plant Growth

V. Sterols and Their Location in Plants

VI. Conclusions

References

Metabolism of Steroids in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Modifications of Sterols and Steroids

III. Pathways of Steroid Metabolism

IV. Conclusions

References

Lipids in Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Classification

III. Methods of Analysis of Viral Lipids

IV. Composition of Viral Lipids

V. The Effects of Viral Infection on Host Cell Lipid Metabolism

VI. Viral Assembly and Structure

VII. Functional Role of Lipids

VIII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 11 is a seven-chapter text that discusses a wide range of topics in the field, including steroid metabolism, phytosterols, and fatty acid transport.

The first chapter reviews the metabolic role of lecithin: cholesterol acyltransferase. The next chapter deals with the simple means of separation and quantitation of serum lipoproteins. This chapter describes the variations of the reaction involving lipoproteins, divalent cations, and polyanionic substances, both organic and inorganic. Other chapters discuss the fatty acid metabolism by brain tissue, the concept of the blood-brain barrier and its role in fatty acid uptake, as well as the many alterations in bile acid structure due to their interaction with the intestinal microflora. A chapter focuses on the multiple aspects of plant sterol chemistry, function, and metabolism. The last chapters examine the mechanism of insect utilization and metabolism of dietary sterol. These chapters also cover the role of lipids in viral structure and metabolism.

This book will prove useful to lipid chemistry, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215334

