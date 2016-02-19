Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Metabolic Role of Lecithin : Cholesterol Acyltransferase: Perspectives from Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Familial LCAT Deficiency
III. Cholesterol-Fed Guinea Pigs
IV. Cholestasis
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusions
References
Lipoprotein-Polyanion-Metal Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Precipitation of Serum Lipoproteins with Sulfated Polysaccharides and Sodium Phosphotungstate
III. Precipitation of Serum Lipoproteins with Polyphosphates, Tetracyclines, and Detergents
IV. Isolation of Serum Lipoproteins by Precipitation with Polyanions
V. Determination of Serum Low Density Lipoproteins
VI. Summary
References
Uptake and Transport of Fatty Acids into the Brain and the Role of the Blood—Brain Barrier System
I. Introduction
II. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) and Lipids
III. BBB and Fatty Acids
IV. Specificity of Fatty Acid Uptake
V. Incorporation of Radioactivity into Brain Polar Lipids
VI. Fatty Acid Transport into the Brain
VII. BBB and Malnutrition
VIII. Discussion of the Concept of the BBB as It Applies to Lipids
IX. Summary
References
Microbiological Transformation of Bile Acids
I. Introduction
II. Microbiological Transformation of Bile Acids in the Intestinal Tract
III. Microbiological Degradation of Bile Acids in Vitro
IV. Conclusions
References
Phytosterols
I. Introduction
II. Extraction and Identification
III. Role of Sterols
IV. Changes in Sterols During Plant Growth
V. Sterols and Their Location in Plants
VI. Conclusions
References
Metabolism of Steroids in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Modifications of Sterols and Steroids
III. Pathways of Steroid Metabolism
IV. Conclusions
References
Lipids in Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Methods of Analysis of Viral Lipids
IV. Composition of Viral Lipids
V. The Effects of Viral Infection on Host Cell Lipid Metabolism
VI. Viral Assembly and Structure
VII. Functional Role of Lipids
VIII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 11 is a seven-chapter text that discusses a wide range of topics in the field, including steroid metabolism, phytosterols, and fatty acid transport.
The first chapter reviews the metabolic role of lecithin: cholesterol acyltransferase. The next chapter deals with the simple means of separation and quantitation of serum lipoproteins. This chapter describes the variations of the reaction involving lipoproteins, divalent cations, and polyanionic substances, both organic and inorganic. Other chapters discuss the fatty acid metabolism by brain tissue, the concept of the blood-brain barrier and its role in fatty acid uptake, as well as the many alterations in bile acid structure due to their interaction with the intestinal microflora. A chapter focuses on the multiple aspects of plant sterol chemistry, function, and metabolism. The last chapters examine the mechanism of insect utilization and metabolism of dietary sterol. These chapters also cover the role of lipids in viral structure and metabolism.
This book will prove useful to lipid chemistry, biochemists, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215334