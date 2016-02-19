Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 10 is a six-chapter text that is devoted to several special areas of lipid research, including significant progress in established areas of interest in the field.

The introductory chapter surveys the application of electron microscopic techniques to the analysis of plasma lipoproteins. The subsequent chapter deals with the possible modification of reticuloendothelial functions by lipids and the role of lipids in cellular, humoral, and immune responses. These topics are followed by discussions of the microsomal enzymes of sterol biosynthesis and the enzymatic synthesis and degradation of glycerol lipids, which contain ether bonds. The remaining chapters focus on lipid neurochemistry. These chapters specifically examine particular brain lipids, such as fatty acids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, galatosyl lipids, and sterols. A discussion of lipids of the entire nervous system and their variation with age is also included.

This book will prove useful to lipids chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.