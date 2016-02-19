Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Application of Electron Microscopy to the Study of Plasma Lipoprotein Structure
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Chemical Characterization of Plasma Lipoproteins
III. Various Techniques of Electron Microscopy Applied to Investigation of Lipoprotein Structure
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Employment of Lipids in the Measurement and Modification of Cellular, Humoral, and Immune Responses
I. Introduction
II. Problems Relative to the Evaluation of Reticuloendothelial Function
III. Employment of Lipids to Measure Reticuloendothelial Function in Vivo
IV. In Vitro Employment of Lipids for Evaluation of Cellular and Humoral Events in Phagocytosis
V. Evaluation of Plasma Humoral Recognition Factor Activity in Human Subjects
VI. Employment of Lipids to Depress Phagocytic Activity of the Reticuloendothelial System
VII. Employment of Lipids to Stimulate Phagocytic Activity of the Reticuloendothelial System
VIII. Modification of Endotoxin Responses by Lipids
IX. Role of Intravenous Lipids in Modifying Infectious Processes
X. Influence of Intravenously Administered Lipids on the Immune Response
XI. Influence of Intravenously Administered Lipids on Transplantation Reactions
XII. Summary
References
Microsomal Enzymes of Sterol Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Solubilization of Microsomal Enzymes
III. Other Aspects of Purification of Microsomal Enzymes
References
Brain Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Fatty Acids
III. Galactosyl Mono- and Diglycerides
IV. Phospholipids: Introduction
V. Sphingolipids
VI. Cholesterol, Methyl Sterols, Trace Isoprenoids, and Other Trace Lipids
VII. Myelin and Other Subcellular Fractions of the Brain
VIII. Effect of Undernutrition of Lipids of the Brain
IX. Lipids and the Developing Brain
X. Enzymes of Significance to Brain Lipids
XI. Proteolipids
XII. Lipids in Cell-Enriched Fractions of the Brain
XIII. Metabolic Diseases of the Brain
XIV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Enzymatic Systems That Synthesize and Degrade Glycerolipids Possessing Ether Bonds
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature and Structural Formulas
III. Methods of Analysis
IV. Biosynthesis
V. Degradation
References
Lipids in the Nervous System of Different Species as a Function of Age: Brain, Spinal Cord, Peripheral Nerve, Purified Whole Cell Preparations, and Subcellular Particulates: Regulatory Mechanisms and Membrane Structure
I. Introduction
II. Assessment of Methods for Accurate, Precise, Quantitative Lipid Analysis and the Reporting of Lipid Class Composition Data
III. Human Nervous System Lipid Composition Changes with Age
IV. Animal Nervous System Lipid Composition Changes with Age and Comparison to Humans
V. Conclusions Derived from Studies of Lipid Composition of Isolated Whole Cell and Subcellular Particulate Preparations of the Nervous System
VI. Membrane Biosynthesis and the Regulatory Mechanisms of Lipid Metabolism That Determine Membrane Lipid Class Composition
VII. Membrane Structure
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 10 is a six-chapter text that is devoted to several special areas of lipid research, including significant progress in established areas of interest in the field.
The introductory chapter surveys the application of electron microscopic techniques to the analysis of plasma lipoproteins. The subsequent chapter deals with the possible modification of reticuloendothelial functions by lipids and the role of lipids in cellular, humoral, and immune responses. These topics are followed by discussions of the microsomal enzymes of sterol biosynthesis and the enzymatic synthesis and degradation of glycerol lipids, which contain ether bonds. The remaining chapters focus on lipid neurochemistry. These chapters specifically examine particular brain lipids, such as fatty acids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, galatosyl lipids, and sterols. A discussion of lipids of the entire nervous system and their variation with age is also included.
This book will prove useful to lipids chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215327