Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249107, 9781483215327

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215327
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 404
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Application of Electron Microscopy to the Study of Plasma Lipoprotein Structure

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Chemical Characterization of Plasma Lipoproteins

III. Various Techniques of Electron Microscopy Applied to Investigation of Lipoprotein Structure

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Employment of Lipids in the Measurement and Modification of Cellular, Humoral, and Immune Responses

I. Introduction

II. Problems Relative to the Evaluation of Reticuloendothelial Function

III. Employment of Lipids to Measure Reticuloendothelial Function in Vivo

IV. In Vitro Employment of Lipids for Evaluation of Cellular and Humoral Events in Phagocytosis

V. Evaluation of Plasma Humoral Recognition Factor Activity in Human Subjects

VI. Employment of Lipids to Depress Phagocytic Activity of the Reticuloendothelial System

VII. Employment of Lipids to Stimulate Phagocytic Activity of the Reticuloendothelial System

VIII. Modification of Endotoxin Responses by Lipids

IX. Role of Intravenous Lipids in Modifying Infectious Processes

X. Influence of Intravenously Administered Lipids on the Immune Response

XI. Influence of Intravenously Administered Lipids on Transplantation Reactions

XII. Summary

References

Microsomal Enzymes of Sterol Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Solubilization of Microsomal Enzymes

III. Other Aspects of Purification of Microsomal Enzymes

References

Brain Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Fatty Acids

III. Galactosyl Mono- and Diglycerides

IV. Phospholipids: Introduction

V. Sphingolipids

VI. Cholesterol, Methyl Sterols, Trace Isoprenoids, and Other Trace Lipids

VII. Myelin and Other Subcellular Fractions of the Brain

VIII. Effect of Undernutrition of Lipids of the Brain

IX. Lipids and the Developing Brain

X. Enzymes of Significance to Brain Lipids

XI. Proteolipids

XII. Lipids in Cell-Enriched Fractions of the Brain

XIII. Metabolic Diseases of the Brain

XIV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Enzymatic Systems That Synthesize and Degrade Glycerolipids Possessing Ether Bonds

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature and Structural Formulas

III. Methods of Analysis

IV. Biosynthesis

V. Degradation

References

Lipids in the Nervous System of Different Species as a Function of Age: Brain, Spinal Cord, Peripheral Nerve, Purified Whole Cell Preparations, and Subcellular Particulates: Regulatory Mechanisms and Membrane Structure

I. Introduction

II. Assessment of Methods for Accurate, Precise, Quantitative Lipid Analysis and the Reporting of Lipid Class Composition Data

III. Human Nervous System Lipid Composition Changes with Age

IV. Animal Nervous System Lipid Composition Changes with Age and Comparison to Humans

V. Conclusions Derived from Studies of Lipid Composition of Isolated Whole Cell and Subcellular Particulate Preparations of the Nervous System

VI. Membrane Biosynthesis and the Regulatory Mechanisms of Lipid Metabolism That Determine Membrane Lipid Class Composition

VII. Membrane Structure

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 10 is a six-chapter text that is devoted to several special areas of lipid research, including significant progress in established areas of interest in the field.

The introductory chapter surveys the application of electron microscopic techniques to the analysis of plasma lipoproteins. The subsequent chapter deals with the possible modification of reticuloendothelial functions by lipids and the role of lipids in cellular, humoral, and immune responses. These topics are followed by discussions of the microsomal enzymes of sterol biosynthesis and the enzymatic synthesis and degradation of glycerol lipids, which contain ether bonds. The remaining chapters focus on lipid neurochemistry. These chapters specifically examine particular brain lipids, such as fatty acids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, galatosyl lipids, and sterols. A discussion of lipids of the entire nervous system and their variation with age is also included.

This book will prove useful to lipids chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.

