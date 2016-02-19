Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249084, 9781483215303

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 1970
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Cholesterol Turnover in Man

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Cholesterol Turnover

III. Cholesterol Absorption

IV. Cholesterol Synthesis

V. Turnover of Esterified Cholesterol

VI. Lecithin-Cholesterol-Acyl Transferase (LCAT)

VII. Studies of Cholesterol Turnover in Relation to Diet

VIII. Studies of Cholesterol Turnover in Relation to Drugs

References

Arterial Composition and Metabolism: Esterified Fatty Acids and Cholesterol

I. Introduction

II. Phospholipids

III. Cholesterol Esters

IV. Free Cholesterol

V. Conclusions

References

The Essential Fatty Acids

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Structural Requirements

IV. Metabolism and Function of Polyenoic Acids

V. Essential Fatty Acids and Membrane Function

VI. Summary

References

Lipids in Membrane Development

I. Introduction

II. Coordination Between Membrane Lipid and Protein Synthesis

III. Lipid Involvement in Cell Wall Biosynthesis

IV. Reconstitution of Membranes

V. Lipids as Markers of Membrane Formation and Degradation

VI. Conclusion

References

Plant Phospholipids and Glycolipids

I. Introduction

II. Lipid Composition of Plant Tissues

III. Lipid Metabolism

References

Metabolism of Long-Chain Fatty Acids in the Rumen

I. Introduction

II. Naturally Occurring Fatty Acids in Actual and Potential Feeds

III. Fatty Acid Composition of Rumen Microorganisms

IV. Fatty Acid Metabolism of Rumen Microorganisms

V. Relationships Between Long-Chain Fatty Acids and Some Metabolic Processes of Rumen Microorganisms

VI. Fate of Rumen Long-Chain Fatty Acids

VII. Effect of Rumen Metabolism on the Fatty Acid Composition of Ruminant Lipids

VIII. Long-Chain Fatty Acids in Rumen Dysfunction

IX. Conclusions

References

Surface Chemistry of Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Surface Techniques and Parameters

III. Single Component Lipid Monolayers

IV. Interactions in Mixed Monolayers

V. Reactions in Monolayers

VI. Monolayers at Oil-Water Interfaces

VII. Surface Chemistry and Its Biomedical Implications

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 8 covers the significant progress in understanding the lipid chemistry and biochemistry of plants and animals.

This volume contains seven chapters and begins with a discussion of the various aspects of cholesterol turnover in man and the possible mode of action of hypocholesterolemic regimens. The next chapters deal with the arterial composition and metabolism, with particular emphasis to esterified fatty acids and cholesterol, as well as the important role of essential fatty acids in mammalian development, health, and disease. A chapter emphasizes the participation of lipids in membrane structure. The remaining chapters explore the chemistry and biochemistry of phospholipids and glycolipids. These chapters also consider rumen metabolism and the surface chemistry of lipids.

This book will prove useful to biochemists, organic chemists, physicians, and researchers.

