Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 8 covers the significant progress in understanding the lipid chemistry and biochemistry of plants and animals.

This volume contains seven chapters and begins with a discussion of the various aspects of cholesterol turnover in man and the possible mode of action of hypocholesterolemic regimens. The next chapters deal with the arterial composition and metabolism, with particular emphasis to esterified fatty acids and cholesterol, as well as the important role of essential fatty acids in mammalian development, health, and disease. A chapter emphasizes the participation of lipids in membrane structure. The remaining chapters explore the chemistry and biochemistry of phospholipids and glycolipids. These chapters also consider rumen metabolism and the surface chemistry of lipids.

This book will prove useful to biochemists, organic chemists, physicians, and researchers.