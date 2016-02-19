Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Cholesterol Turnover in Man
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Cholesterol Turnover
III. Cholesterol Absorption
IV. Cholesterol Synthesis
V. Turnover of Esterified Cholesterol
VI. Lecithin-Cholesterol-Acyl Transferase (LCAT)
VII. Studies of Cholesterol Turnover in Relation to Diet
VIII. Studies of Cholesterol Turnover in Relation to Drugs
References
Arterial Composition and Metabolism: Esterified Fatty Acids and Cholesterol
I. Introduction
II. Phospholipids
III. Cholesterol Esters
IV. Free Cholesterol
V. Conclusions
References
The Essential Fatty Acids
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Structural Requirements
IV. Metabolism and Function of Polyenoic Acids
V. Essential Fatty Acids and Membrane Function
VI. Summary
References
Lipids in Membrane Development
I. Introduction
II. Coordination Between Membrane Lipid and Protein Synthesis
III. Lipid Involvement in Cell Wall Biosynthesis
IV. Reconstitution of Membranes
V. Lipids as Markers of Membrane Formation and Degradation
VI. Conclusion
References
Plant Phospholipids and Glycolipids
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Composition of Plant Tissues
III. Lipid Metabolism
References
Metabolism of Long-Chain Fatty Acids in the Rumen
I. Introduction
II. Naturally Occurring Fatty Acids in Actual and Potential Feeds
III. Fatty Acid Composition of Rumen Microorganisms
IV. Fatty Acid Metabolism of Rumen Microorganisms
V. Relationships Between Long-Chain Fatty Acids and Some Metabolic Processes of Rumen Microorganisms
VI. Fate of Rumen Long-Chain Fatty Acids
VII. Effect of Rumen Metabolism on the Fatty Acid Composition of Ruminant Lipids
VIII. Long-Chain Fatty Acids in Rumen Dysfunction
IX. Conclusions
References
Surface Chemistry of Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Surface Techniques and Parameters
III. Single Component Lipid Monolayers
IV. Interactions in Mixed Monolayers
V. Reactions in Monolayers
VI. Monolayers at Oil-Water Interfaces
VII. Surface Chemistry and Its Biomedical Implications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 8 covers the significant progress in understanding the lipid chemistry and biochemistry of plants and animals.
This volume contains seven chapters and begins with a discussion of the various aspects of cholesterol turnover in man and the possible mode of action of hypocholesterolemic regimens. The next chapters deal with the arterial composition and metabolism, with particular emphasis to esterified fatty acids and cholesterol, as well as the important role of essential fatty acids in mammalian development, health, and disease. A chapter emphasizes the participation of lipids in membrane structure. The remaining chapters explore the chemistry and biochemistry of phospholipids and glycolipids. These chapters also consider rumen metabolism and the surface chemistry of lipids.
This book will prove useful to biochemists, organic chemists, physicians, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st August 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215303