Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 7

Advances in Lipid Research reviews advances in lipid research and covers topics ranging from lipid histochemistry and control of plasma and liver triglyceride kinetics by carbohydrate metabolism and insulin. Lipid metabolism in tissue culture cells is also discussed, along with the carcinogenicity of steroids and the chemical and biological properties of heated and oxidized fats.

Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the histochemistry of lipids in both its qualitative and quantitative aspects, followed by an analysis of the roles of carbohydrate metabolism and insulin in relation to their control of the metabolism of plasma and liver triglycerides. Lipid metabolism in many tissue culture systems is the subject of the next chapter. The experimental and theoretical aspects of the connection between cancer and steroids are also examined. The last chapter deals with the possible harmful effects of heating dietary fats and how heating may alter the chemical and biological properties of fats. Attention is paid to auto-oxidation, carcinogenicity, and the interaction of heated fats with other dietary components.

This monograph will be useful to students, practicing professionals, and research workers in biology and biochemistry.