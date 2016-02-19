Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249077, 9781483215297

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215297
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Lipid Histochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Histophysical Aspects

III. Histochemical Aspects

IV. Biological and Pathological Applications

V. General Conclusions

VI. Technical Appendix

References

Control of Plasma and Liver Triglyceride Kinetics by Carbohydrate Metabolism and Insulin

I. Introduction

II. General Outline of Triglyceride Fluxes and Their Control

III. Insulin Actions on Triglyceride Metabolism

IV. Triglyceride Metabolism in Diabetes

V. Influence of Exogenous Carbohydrates on Triglyceride Metabolism

VI. The Metabolic Error of Endogenous ("Carbohydrate-Induced") Hyperglyceridemia

References

Lipid Metabolism in Tissue Culture Cells

I. Introduction

II. Fatty Acids, Triglycerides, and Phospholipids

III. Cholesterol

IV. General Considerations of Lipid Metabolism in Tissue Culture Cells

References

Carcinogenic Effects of Steroids

I. Introduction

II. Cholesterol and Derivatives

III. Neoplasms Induced by Steroid Hormones

IV. Theoretical Considerations

V. The Human Scene

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

The Chemical and Biological Properties of Heated and Oxidized Fats

I. Introduction

II. Auto-Oxidation

III. Thermal Reactions in the Absence of Air

IV. Oxidation at High Temperatures

V. Commercial Processing Conditions

VI. Frying

VII. Carcinogenicity Studies

VIII. Metabolic Effects of Heated and Oxidized Fats

IX. Interaction of Heated Fats with Other Dietary Components

X. Analytical Methods

XI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research reviews advances in lipid research and covers topics ranging from lipid histochemistry and control of plasma and liver triglyceride kinetics by carbohydrate metabolism and insulin. Lipid metabolism in tissue culture cells is also discussed, along with the carcinogenicity of steroids and the chemical and biological properties of heated and oxidized fats.

Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the histochemistry of lipids in both its qualitative and quantitative aspects, followed by an analysis of the roles of carbohydrate metabolism and insulin in relation to their control of the metabolism of plasma and liver triglycerides. Lipid metabolism in many tissue culture systems is the subject of the next chapter. The experimental and theoretical aspects of the connection between cancer and steroids are also examined. The last chapter deals with the possible harmful effects of heating dietary fats and how heating may alter the chemical and biological properties of fats. Attention is paid to auto-oxidation, carcinogenicity, and the interaction of heated fats with other dietary components.

This monograph will be useful to students, practicing professionals, and research workers in biology and biochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215297

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.