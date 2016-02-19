Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Lipid Histochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Histophysical Aspects
III. Histochemical Aspects
IV. Biological and Pathological Applications
V. General Conclusions
VI. Technical Appendix
References
Control of Plasma and Liver Triglyceride Kinetics by Carbohydrate Metabolism and Insulin
I. Introduction
II. General Outline of Triglyceride Fluxes and Their Control
III. Insulin Actions on Triglyceride Metabolism
IV. Triglyceride Metabolism in Diabetes
V. Influence of Exogenous Carbohydrates on Triglyceride Metabolism
VI. The Metabolic Error of Endogenous ("Carbohydrate-Induced") Hyperglyceridemia
References
Lipid Metabolism in Tissue Culture Cells
I. Introduction
II. Fatty Acids, Triglycerides, and Phospholipids
III. Cholesterol
IV. General Considerations of Lipid Metabolism in Tissue Culture Cells
References
Carcinogenic Effects of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Cholesterol and Derivatives
III. Neoplasms Induced by Steroid Hormones
IV. Theoretical Considerations
V. The Human Scene
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
The Chemical and Biological Properties of Heated and Oxidized Fats
I. Introduction
II. Auto-Oxidation
III. Thermal Reactions in the Absence of Air
IV. Oxidation at High Temperatures
V. Commercial Processing Conditions
VI. Frying
VII. Carcinogenicity Studies
VIII. Metabolic Effects of Heated and Oxidized Fats
IX. Interaction of Heated Fats with Other Dietary Components
X. Analytical Methods
XI. Summary
References
Description
Advances in Lipid Research reviews advances in lipid research and covers topics ranging from lipid histochemistry and control of plasma and liver triglyceride kinetics by carbohydrate metabolism and insulin. Lipid metabolism in tissue culture cells is also discussed, along with the carcinogenicity of steroids and the chemical and biological properties of heated and oxidized fats.
Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the histochemistry of lipids in both its qualitative and quantitative aspects, followed by an analysis of the roles of carbohydrate metabolism and insulin in relation to their control of the metabolism of plasma and liver triglycerides. Lipid metabolism in many tissue culture systems is the subject of the next chapter. The experimental and theoretical aspects of the connection between cancer and steroids are also examined. The last chapter deals with the possible harmful effects of heating dietary fats and how heating may alter the chemical and biological properties of fats. Attention is paid to auto-oxidation, carcinogenicity, and the interaction of heated fats with other dietary components.
This monograph will be useful to students, practicing professionals, and research workers in biology and biochemistry.
