Advances in Lipid Methodology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Analysis of plant lipoxygenase metabolites; Separations of molecular species of phospholipids by high-performance liquid chromatography; Preparative high-performance liquid chromatography of lipids; Structural analysis of fatty acids; Analysis of stable isotopes in lipids; Reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography: General principles and application to analysis of fatty acids and triacylglycerols; Some important references in lipid methodology: 1995 and 1996.
This is the fourth volume of an occasional series of review volumes dealing with aspects of lipid methodology. As with the first three volumes, topics have been selected that have been developing rapidly in recent years and have some importance to lipid analysis. The authors are all leading international experts.
Topics covered include: analysis of plant lipoxygenase metabolites, preparative high-performance liquid chromatography of lipids, structural analysis of fatty acids, and analysis of stable isotopes in lipids, among others.
Lipidologists and other scientists who work in fields involving lipids
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Oily Press 1997
- Published:
- 1st May 1997
- Imprint:
- Oily Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097996
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780951417171
W. W. Christie Author
William W. Christie, Scottish Crop Research Institute and Mylnefield Research Services, Scotland.
The Hannah Research Institute, Ayr, Scotland