Advances in Lipid Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780951417171, 9780857097996

Advances in Lipid Methodology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: W. W. Christie
eBook ISBN: 9780857097996
Hardcover ISBN: 9780951417171
Imprint: Oily Press
Published Date: 1st May 1997
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
92.65
87.50
74.38
155.44
132.12
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
87.50
74.38
109.00
92.65
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Analysis of plant lipoxygenase metabolites; Separations of molecular species of phospholipids by high-performance liquid chromatography; Preparative high-performance liquid chromatography of lipids; Structural analysis of fatty acids; Analysis of stable isotopes in lipids; Reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography: General principles and application to analysis of fatty acids and triacylglycerols; Some important references in lipid methodology: 1995 and 1996.

Description

This is the fourth volume of an occasional series of review volumes dealing with aspects of lipid methodology. As with the first three volumes, topics have been selected that have been developing rapidly in recent years and have some importance to lipid analysis. The authors are all leading international experts.

Topics covered include: analysis of plant lipoxygenase metabolites, preparative high-performance liquid chromatography of lipids, structural analysis of fatty acids, and analysis of stable isotopes in lipids, among others.

Readership

Lipidologists and other scientists who work in fields involving lipids

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Oily Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Oily Press
eBook ISBN:
9780857097996
Hardcover ISBN:
9780951417171

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

W. W. Christie Author

William W. Christie, Scottish Crop Research Institute and Mylnefield Research Services, Scotland.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Hannah Research Institute, Ayr, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.